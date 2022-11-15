Anass Zaroury news emerges after starring role in Burnley’s early promotion push

Burnley winger Anass Zaroury is set to receive a late call-up by Morocco to join their World Cup squad.

The North African country were dealt a major blow over the weekend as Marseille attacking midfielder Amine Harit suffered a very serious knee injury playing against Monaco, having already been named in the squad for the major tournament.

That has forced boss Walid Regragui to name a replacement and Foot Mercato have revealed that Zaroury is the man who will get the nod.

The 22-year-old has been a revelation for the Clarets this season, impressing down the flanks with his skill and ability on the ball, whilst he has chipped in with four league goals in 13 games to help Vincent Kompany’s side to top of the table.

This will actually be the first time that Zaroury has been called up to the Moroccan national team, as he has previously represented Belgian at various youth levels.

Therefore, the update states that the Belgian FA will have to validate the change of nationality before Zaroury’s call-up is announced.

Prove you’re a true Burnley fan by getting 100% on this 19-question quiz about former Clarets strikers

1 of 19 Did John Guidetti ever score a goal for Burnley after joining on loan? Yes No

The verdict

Zaroury has been one of the signings of the season so far and all connected to Burnley will be delighted that he is getting this extra recognition.

Of course, it won’t be ideal if Morocco progress to the knockout rounds and he misses a Championship fixture when they return.

Overall though, it’s great news for Zaroury and it shows the superb work that Burnley and Kompany did in the summer by convincing the player to come to Turf Moor and now he will want to show his talent on the biggest stage.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.