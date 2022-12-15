“An uphill task” – Will Rotherham United suffer relegation if Middlesbrough land 25-year-old? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough have made an excellent start to life under Michael Carrick and the powers that be on Teesside will be viewing the January transfer window as an opportunity to bolster their chances of finishing in the top six in the Championship.

Rotherham United midfielder Dan Barlaser is one of Boro’s main targets ahead of the window, as per The Northern Echo, and it would seem that the former Newcastle United man is enthused by the prospect of leaving the Millers.

The 25-year-old has been integral to the Millers’ success and valiant battles against relegation to League One in recent seasons, and with the side sliding down the table under Matt Taylor, it is tough to be optimistic about their survival hopes should Barlaser depart.

Although there would be a chance to reinvest a fee in looking to replace his services.

We gathered the thoughts of a few FLW writers to see if they believe that a Barlaser departure would result in relegation for Rotherham…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I don’t think you can say losing one player would mean the club will be relegated, even if it would make their job of staying up that little bit harder.

Whilst Dan Barlaser has been excellent this campaign, though, scoring two goals and registering six assists from midfield, losing only him should not condemn Rotherham to relegation were the move to go through.

Rotherham surely won’t sell cheap and therefore, their Championship status could in fact depend on how they re-invest that money and who indeed they bring in to replace the 25-year-old.

For what it’s worth, though, if I’m Rotherham, I’m fighting hard to keep Barlaser until the end of the season.

Toby Wilding

It ought to depend on what else happens around the club during the January transfer window.

Football is a team sport, and as big a blow as the departure of Barlaser would be, the sale of one player alone should not have as much impact as to be entirely decisive on an issue as big as relegation.

Indeed, there is plenty of quality elsewhere in Rotherham’s side that, if they could keep hold of, would still give them a decent chance of avoiding relegation.

With a sale to Middlesbrough something that could also bring in a reasonable fee for Barlaser, there could be funds available to reinvest in strengthening the squad, so the midfielder’s exit should not necessarily guarantee the Millers’ relegation, if they get their response to it right.

Marcus Ally

Matt Taylor does not have much experience of battling against relegation in his managerial career, and though the Millers have been very spirited in their performances this season, they are just two points above the drop zone having won just once in their last eight league games.

Paul Warne appeared to have a huge role in recruitment in his time at the club, and Taylor was mainly tasked with promoting younger players into the side at Exeter City, so it is hard to see the club successfully replacing Barlaser if he was to depart.

They would still have capable midfielders in Ben Wiles and Ollie Rathbone, but it would be an uphill task to stay in the division given their trajectory of late and the chance that they are weakened individually in the second half of the campaign.