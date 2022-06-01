“An upgrade on Keinan Davis” – Nottingham Forest weigh up Championship raid: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz has been linked with a return to Nottingham Forest.

The 23-year-old left the City Ground to join Rovers in 2018 but on the back of a season that’s seen him score 22 times, TEAMtalk has reported that Forest are interested in signing him this summer.

But would he be a good signing? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Quiz: 23 things literally every Nottingham Forest fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 When were the club founded? 1860 1865 1870 1875

Marcus Ally

This would definitely be a good signing.

The Chilean is an upgrade on Keinan Davis for my money and there would be a romance with him returning to the club where he came through the youth system to the first team.

The 23-year-old would have probably pushed 30 league goals in the Championship this season if it was not for the injuries he suffered after the turn of the year.

Brereton Diaz is physical, mobile and has grown in the intelligence of his movement in recent years.

With Lewis Grabban out of contract and Lyle Taylor expected to leave the club, Brereton Diaz could be the perfect signing to lead the line for the Reds in the Premier League.

With one year remaining on his contract and Rovers’ promotion chances looking slim next season, they should cash in on their asset.

George Dagless

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I like this move for both parties.

The striking department is definitely an area Nottingham Forest will need to make additions this summer.

Keinan Davis is set to return to Aston Villa following his loan spell at the City Ground, and the futures of Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban are likely to lay away from Nottingham.

As for Ben Brereton-Diaz, he has shown he is a quality operator at Championship level and has earned the right to test himself at Premier League level next campaign.

Who better to do it with than a club also looking to test themselves and make a mark in the top-flight next season after they secured promotion last weekend.