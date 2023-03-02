“An upgrade on Danny Ward” – Leicester City eyeing EFL transfer swoop: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leicester City are one of three sides eyeing up a summer move for Preston North End’s Freddie Woodman.

That is according to The Scottish Sun, who report that the Foxes, along with Rangers and Leeds United, are all keen on the 25-year-old.

Woodman joined PNE on a three-year deal last summer and has once again impressed in the Championship, keeping 14 clean sheets in his 34 league matches so far this season.

With the above in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their verdict on whether Woodman was good enough to be an immediate starter at Premier League level were he to make the move to the King Power Stadium.

Ned Holmes

Freddie Woodman is an upgrade on Danny Ward, in my eyes, so in that sense, I could see him becoming an immediate start at Leicester City.

I think Daniel Iversen has been unfortunate not to get the chance to properly prove himself this season and he can offer competition for Woodman.

You’d imagine a move for the Preston North End keeper could mean Iversen departs, however, which would obviously clear the way for him to get the number one shirt.

The temptation will be to bring in a more experienced shot-stopper as well but I do think Woodman is ready for the Premier League and to be a regular starter.

Josh Cole

If Woodman makes the move to Leicester this summer, he will find it very difficult to force his way into the club’s starting eleven to begin with.

The keeper has only made four top-flight appearances in the Premier League during his career to date and thus may not be ready to play week-in, week-out at this level if the Foxes avoid relegation later this year.

While the goalkeeping position is an area that Leicester need to strengthen, they ought to be looking at drafting in an individual with a proven track-record of delivering the goods in the Premier League instead of taking a punt on Woodman.

As for the 25-year-old, he may find it more beneficial to remain in the Championship with Preston North End as he is guaranteed regular first-team football at Deepdale.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It’s clear that the goalkeeping situation at Leicester City needs addressing.

I really don’t think Danny Ward is up to being the number one and therefore, if Leicester were to go out and spend money on bringing Woodman in, I don’t see why he wouldn’t go straight in as first choice.

Of course, given his lack of top flight experience it’s a gamble on Leicester’s part, but clearly they see something in him to make them think he could be a success in the top flight.

You would assume that is the case anyway if the Foxes were to go and splash some cash bringing in Woodman this summer anyway.