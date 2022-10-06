“An untenable position” – Carlton Palmer provides thoughts on Middlesbrough’s recent managerial decision

Middlesbrough opted to part company with Chris Wilder at the start of the week after what was a poor start to the season from the Teessiders.

Boro had accumulated 10 points in 11 games under the former Sheffield United manager’s stewardship and was subsequently occupying a spot in the relegation zone.

There have been various reports that have emerged since his departure that Wilder’s relationship with owner Steve Gibson was strained, with The Athletic claiming that a lot of trust was lost when the former Boro boss was linked with a vacancy at Burnley in April.

Sharing his thoughts on Boro’s decision to cut Wilder’s time at the club short, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “I’m surprised because as I said to you previously, Steve Gibson’s a football man.

“But you can’t keep coming out and criticising the chairman and that’s what Chris has done. He’s come out and continually criticised the recruitment in pre-season.

“And, therefore, you put yourself in an untenable position.

Scott Parker did the same, if you’re unhappy with the situation, get out of it.”

The verdict

It appears that a combination of a loss of trust from Gibson’s end and a perceived lack of financial backing in the summer window from Wilder’s end had damaged the situation beyond repair.

And with Boro struggling at the start of this campaign, Gibson felt like it was the right time to embark on a different project.

The surprising element in all of this is that it seemed to be a good fit at the start of his tenure and he was seemingly on an upward trajectory going into the summer.

It will now be rather exciting to see what direction Boro head in now and it will be equally as interesting to see what the next step is for Wilder.