Manchester United are interested in signing Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

Leeds have just suffered relegation to the Championship and are likely going to lose some key players at a cost.

One seems to be Adams, who according to this report has got a big admirer in Erik ten Hag the Manchester United manager.

The 24-year-old only joined the Yorkshire outfit in the summer transfer window and played a big role in their campaign, but was unable to stop them from finishing 19th. Now the American is attracting interest from United and other suitors from around the world.

As we wait to see if this story develops, we have asked the writers at FLW for their thoughts on this deal and if he would be a good signing.

Should Manchester United sign Tyler Adams from Leeds United?

Brett Worthington

Man United will be a busy side in this upcoming transfer window as ten Hag looks to shape his squad again as they push for the Premier League.

Midfield is an area that the Dutchman will look to improve, with many names already linked to players who play in that area. Adams is the latest player to be linked, and this is one that would probably be an underwhelming signing for Man United fans.

The American didn’t really stand out much playing for Leeds, but on glimpses, he showed his bundle of energy and athleticism.

t is clear that this is a criteria that fits the Erik ten Hag way, so you can understand the link, but it may be that United target more profiled names in this transfer window.

Declan Harte

Man United do need to bolster their midfield options and Adams could prove a cheaper option to add some depth to their ranks.

The American was one of Leeds’ better players this season, but he was not exactly outstanding and wouldn’t be a massively inspiring arrival at Old Trafford.

Adams would be signed as a rotation option, perhaps a replacement for Fred or Scott McTominay, depending on if one of those players leaves Man United in the summer.

While Leeds should look to cash-in on his value, a move to one of the club’s biggest rivals may not be the best next step.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It's an interesting link.

Man Utd will definitely be busy in the transfer market this summer, and Adams would be an intriguing addition at Old Trafford.

United of course, have strong midfield options as it is, but Adams' aggression and tenacious defensive work could be a welcomed addition.

Realistically, a player of Adams' quality will not want to be playing in the Championship next season, and therefore, Leeds should certainly cash in on him.