Highlights Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson is linked with a move to Liverpool as their second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is a transfer target for Celtic.

Patterson, despite being second-choice, would find it difficult to turn down a move to Liverpool and the opportunity to play for a top European club.

Sunderland would require a large transfer fee, potentially over £1 million, for Patterson, and if he were to move, the club would be able to reinvest the funds.

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has been linked with a move to Liverpool, according to The Sun.

This comes as a result of Liverpool's second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher emerging as a transfer target for Scottish giants Celtic.

The Sun have reported that Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is a long-time admirer of Kelleher and that Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp would like to sign Sunderland's number one Patterson if he was to lose Kelleher.

Kelleher has two-and-half years left on his deal at Anfield, but the club are willing to sell him this summer if their £20million valuation of the Irish international is met, according to The Mirror. Any potential move for the Irishman would spell bad news for Sunderland, who would be in great danger of losing Patterson to the Reds.

Carlton Palmer believes it would be difficult for Patterson to turn down a move to a club like Liverpool

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes that despite being second-choice goalkeeper if Patterson was to move, it would be a difficult decision to turn down a move to Anfield and the chance to play for one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Palmer told FLW: "Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp have been long-time admirers of Sunderland goalkeeper, Anthony Patterson.

"If their number two goalkeeper Kelleher moves to Celtic, whether it be now or the summer, it’s believed that Jurgen would make a move for Patterson.

"Patterson is number one at Sunderland and at 23-years-old has amassed over 100 league games and would not want to be sat on the bench, but if a club like Liverpool Football Club comes knocking you can’t turn that down.

"You never know, in a few years' time he could be Liverpool’s number one. He would get his opportunities at Liverpool and you never know.

"I think Sunderland would want big money for him, and it would be in excess of £1million. There have been lots of clubs in the past that have tried to entice Patterson, like Leicester City previously, and have been unable to do so. It would take a huge fee, but it would be an unbelievable opportunity for Patterson at Liverpool."

Anthony Patterson's time at Sunderland

Patterson is a local lad and has played for the Black Cats his entire career. He made his first-team debut for the club in November 2020 in an EFL Trophy tie with Fleetwood and has gone onto make 105 appearances for the club so far.

He spent time on loan at then National League side Notts County during the first-half of the 2021/22 season, but returned to the Stadium of Light in January and played a pivotal role in the club winning promotion from League One, starting the play-off final against Wycome Wanderers.

Patterson hasn't looked back since then and has played every single league game for the club since February 2022, showing how well thought of he is at the club.

Anthony Patterson's Sunderland career - Transfermarkt Season P Clean Sheets 2020/21 2 0 2021/22 25 10 2022/23 50 14 2023/24 28 8 TOTAL 105 32

According to Sofascore, Patterson has made 69 saves this season, and has prevented 1.97 goals. He has a 77% passing accuracy range and has an overall rating of 6.97 for the 2023/24 season.

Patterson is a very impressive young goalkeeper and Sunderland supporters will be desperately hoping he remains at the Stadium of Light.

However, if Liverpool were to bid for Patterson, no one could begrudge him the chance to move to Anfield. Given his contractual situation, Sunderland should receive a sizeable transfer fee which could subsequently be re-invested.