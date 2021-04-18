‘An unbelievable feeling’ – Emi Buendia reacts as Norwich City’s promotion back into the Premier League is confirmed

Norwich City’s promotion back into the Premier League was confirmed on Saturday afternoon, after both Brentford and Swansea City dropped points.

The Canaries have been the team to beat for much of this year’s campaign, and will fancy their chances of winning the Championship title in the near future.

Daniel Farke’s side were beaten by AFC Bournemouth at the weekend though, and they’ll be eager to get back to winning ways at the earliest of opportunities.

One player that has played his part in the club’s promotion-winning campaign is Emi Buendia, with the winger being a regular in the starting XI this term.

The 24-year-old has chipped in with 13 goals and 16 assists in all competitions this term, and will be hoping to add to that tally before the conclusion of this year’s campaign.

Speaking to Norwich City’s official website after achieving promotion, Buendia labelled it as an ‘unbelievable feeling’, before revealing how he found out about their promotion being confirmed.

“It feels amazing, an unbelievable feeling. It was a hard season for everyone, it was short but we had many, many games in both league and cup games.

“But, before the game knowing you are back in the Premier League, this feeling is amazing. We wanted to win today, but the game was difficult. We are really happy to be back in the Premier League!

“In my case, I was sleeping! I knew nothing about the results, so when I woke up and I saw my phone, I had about 20 missed calls, lots of messages of congratulations. I checked my phone and saw we were promoted, that was amazing.”

Buendia and his Norwich City team-mates are set to return to action on Tuesday evening, when they take on Watford, in what is likely to be at tricky test up against the Hornets, who are targeting promotion into the Premier League themselves this term.

The Verdict:

He’s fully deserved promotion back into the Premier League.

The Canaries have been brilliant this season, and I’m not surprised in the slightest to see them return to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

Buendia has certainly played his part in that promotion-winning campaign as well, with the Argentine regularly being on hand to score goals or provide assists for his Norwich City team-mates.

He’ll be hoping he can replicate that form in the Premier League next season, and it’s great to hear him in good spirits whilst with the Canaries, amid links that he’ll move elsewhere in the summer transfer window.