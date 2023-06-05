Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson believes Cody Drameh may leave Leeds United for Luton Town this summer.

The 21-year-old has just enjoyed his second loan spell away from Leeds, after spending time on loan with Cardiff City last campaign, where he also picked up the club's player of the season award in the process.

The latest loan spell was even more successful, with Drameh gaining promotion via the play-off final. Luton beat Coventry City on penalties to secure a place in the Premier League for the first time in their history.

The right-back has been a key part of the side that cruised to third place in the division under Rob Edwards.

Drameh made 19 appearances, mostly as a right-wing-back in Edwards' system, collecting two assists and 10 clean sheets in the process.

Can Leeds retain Cody Drameh?

Joe Donnohue, a journalist for The Yorkshire Evening Post, took to Twitter last week to share a new update regarding the right-back, he said: "Cody Drameh open to staying at Leeds despite securing promotion with loan club Luton, who remain interested in a permanent transfer.

"Circumstances beyond his control meant he had to go out on loan again, while LUFC have since provided assurances."

Will Luton Town sign Drameh?

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson told MOT Leeds News that he believes Drameh may depart for the Hatters this summer, he said: "I think there’s an opportunity – he had a fantastic season.

"He went out on loan to get experience because he wasn’t going to get any at Leeds, and he’s done so well. To have the chance to play in the top half of the Championship and then get promoted to the Premier League. He’s had a fantastic season.

"Luton will be doing everything they possibly can to sign him next year. Whether there’s an option for him to go on loan, I am sure he’s got a bond with the players and manager."

However, he also didn't rule out Drameh remaining at Elland Road, Robinson added: "He would like to play for Luton in the Premier League or for Leeds in the Championship. We don’t know what Luton’s situation is next season, we don’t expect them to be overly affluent heading into the Premier League.

"The money Leeds would command for Drameh may price them out of the deal."

Should Drameh stay at Leeds?

Leeds should be looking to tie Drameh down to a new deal, given he is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Elland Road; but equally, Luton should be looking to sign the defender, who has been hugely successful for them.

It also depends on how keen Drameh is to play top flight football, and given his age, he could wait another season to do that.

The 21-year-old won't be short of suitors, be that Luton or elsewhere, but could stake a claim for the starting berth for Leeds, who are likely to be among the strongest sides in the division and looking for promotion at the first time of asking, too.