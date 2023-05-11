Burnley's celebrations from winning promotion to the Premier League probably haven't even finished yet, but the powers-that-be are already well on the way to building Vincent Kompany's squad for next season.

And one of the title-winning squad's loanees has been added on a full-time basis as centre-back Jordan Beyer's arrival from Borussia Monchengladbach was confirmed on Wednesday.

Beyer played 35 times in all competitions for the Clarets in 2022-23, scoring once in a 1-0 home victory over Coventry City, and he will join the likes of Ameen Al-Dakhil and Hjalmar Ekdal as confirmed defensive options for next season.

How much have Burnley paid for Jordan Beyer?

The Clarets hierarchy must have been pretty confident that Beyer was going to be a success at Turf Moor as they opted to place a £13 million permanent option in the deal, according to The Athletic.

And just days after lifting the Championship trophy at Turf Moor, that option was indeed triggered to make the German a part of Vincent Kompany's squad for next season.

What has Daniel Farke said on Jordan Beyer's move to Burnley?

The manager who moved Beyer on last summer on loan was ex-Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke, who was clearly fine with potentially letting him depart permanently as a clause was inserted into the deal.

Farke has now spoken out on Burnley triggering their clause to make Beyer a full-time Claret and he appears to be pretty pleased with the profit made for his services.

“It was his first time abroad. He has grown in quality as a personality and as a player,” Farke told German publication Bild.

“Of course, as a coach, you would like to get such a player back, also because he’s a homegrown player.

"But if such a financial deal is in the background, it’s of a magnitude that makes all parties happy."

"That was an offer we couldn’t refuse.”

Will Jordan Beyer be able to step up to the Premier League?

Beyer was somewhat of a Rolls-Royce for the Clarets this past season, partnering whoever he played alongside at the back with relative ease.

Of course though, the step up to the top flight of English football is a different level of quality and although Beyer has already played against Bournemouth, Manchester United and Man City in cup competitions, doing it over a whole season is different.

The fact that Beyer has experience at Bundesliga level though from last season and prior suggests that he will be comfortable enough with coping against Premier League attackers, although we will only really see that when the time arrives later on in 2023.