Fulham are monitoring the situation surrounding Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall at Leicester City.

According to talkSPORT, the Premier League side are interested in signing the 25-year-old and could look to make a move in the January transfer window.

The summer window closed just a few weeks ago, but clubs are already planning for what’s next, with the market opening again at the turn of the year.

Dewsbury-Hall was the subject of transfer speculation following Leicester’s relegation to the second tier, however, he remained at the King Power Stadium.

The midfielder has been a key figure in the team under Enzo Maresca so far, and has a contract with the Foxes until 2027.

Should Leicester City cash in on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall interest?

But a chance to move back to the Premier League in January may prove an enticing offer.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on how much it would cost to convince Leicester to part ways with Dewsbury-Hall…

Declan Harte

Dewsbury-Hall has been a crucial part of the Leicester team so far this season, and could be key to the Foxes going straight back up under Maresca.

Selling him in January would be a huge loss after the summer the club has just had.

The Leicestershire outfit have already lost Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans from their midfield in the last few months, so they should look to keep someone of Dewsbury-Hall’s quality around.

Fulham are also far from safe in the Premier League, and could easily end up going in the opposite direction to Leicester next summer.

So in that case, a January move to Craven Cottage might not be the smartest move for the 25-year-old.

It would have to take Fulham arriving with an offer around £40 million for the club to even consider a sale.

Promotion to the top flight is very valuable, and losing Dewsbury-Hall could jeopardise that ambition, so his price tag will be very high.

That he has a contract until 2027 only strengthens Leicester’s negotiating position going into the January window.

Ned Holmes

Unless Fulham's offer is too good to turn down, Leicester would be foolish to cash in on Dewsbury-Hall in the January transfer window.

They raised plenty of cash in the summer with the sales of Harvey Barnes and James Maddison so financially should be well set until at least next summer.

Dewsbury-Hall looks set to play a key part in their promotion push this term and Maresca's squad would be weaker without him - of that there is no doubt.

The 25-year-old looks like a player with a big future and the departure of Maddison has the potential to give him the room he needs to grow the attacking side of his game - something we've seen in the early weeks of the new season.

He's under contract until the summer of 2027 and should only continue to improve, raising his value, as he gets more minutes under his belt in the Championship.

Unless Fulham come in with an offer the Foxes can't refused, I can't see the sense in selling in January.