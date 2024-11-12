This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Stoke City continued their decent form under Narcis Pelach with a draw at home to Millwall heading into the international break.

The new boss will need time to get his ideas across to the players, but there have been some positive signs over the past few weeks.

However, despite some good results, there’s no doubt that the standout performer for the Potters this season has been Viktor Johansson.

Viktor Johansson emerges as key Stoke City player

The keeper joined Stoke from Rotherham in the summer, and he quickly established himself as number one at the Bet365 Stadium.

The Swedish international has arguably been the best keeper in the league, with his post shot expected goals comfortably better than anyone else in the second tier at the moment.

Post shot expected goals minus goals allowed - Championship keepers (Source: FBref) Rank Player Club PSxG 1 Viktor Johansson Stoke City +9.3 2 Lawrence Vigoroux Swansea City +5.6 3 Jamie Cumming Oxford United +5.1 4 Anthony Patterson Sunderland +4.3 5 Conor Hazard Plymouth Argyle +3.1

So, it’s great news for Stoke that they have a trusted keeper, but when asked by FLW about an issue at the club, fan pundit Sam revealed that he is concerned that they may be too reliant on the stopper, who may not be able to continue the high standards he has set.

“I think an issue we are facing is that we are relying far too heavily on Johansson, who is pulling out these fantastic saves, keeping us in games, and then we’re winning. If you look at it, how many saves did he have to make against Blackburn that were top drawer? If you’re doing that week in, week out, maybe you can’t always rely on him (to play to that level).

“It’s an issue Pelach will look at, because we’re conceding shots on goal. But it’s a tough one to combat. I think we are gradually getting better in terms of being more aggressive and solid, and, in a way, it was more shots from outside the box, where it’s a fantastic shot and save.

“So, it’s a slight issue, as you don’t want Johansson being constantly relied on, but we did get three points. It’s one where you want to reduce it (reliance on the keeper), and Pelach will see that.

“We were fortunate against Blackburn that we had Johansson in goal, keeping us in the game, and we then went on to win 2-0.

“That’s my main worry right now, and obviously, to combat it you become more structured, and have a bit more of a base, and that’s what Pelach is building right now.

“It’s tricky in the Championship. When you make changes, you break up that structure, it’s about maintaining that week in, week out, and reducing the amount of freedom the opposition has to find space and to get shots on goal.”

Stoke City will hope to improve under Narcis Pelach

It’s a real boost for Stoke to have a keeper like Johansson, and there’s no denying that he has been excellent in the Championship this season.

Some will see it as a concern that he has had so much to do, and that’s something that the boss will try to address moving forward.

Obviously, Johansson’s time at Stoke is just 15 league games, so there is a chance this could just be a purple patch, and results could’ve been different had he not been so good.

But, he is paid to do a job, and he is playing with real confidence, so he will feel he can continue to make his mark on the team.

The challenge for Pelach is to ensure Stoke are defending better as a team, but it’s a real positive to know they have a quality keeper behind the back four.