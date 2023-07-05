This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion’s Grady Diangana is attracting interest from Championship clubs, including recently relegated Premier League teams, according to the Express & Star.

The 25-year-old first arrived at The Hawthorns on loan from West Ham in the 2019/20 season and after netting eight times and registering seven assists, he joined the Baggies on a permanent basis in 2020.

Diangana, who can operate as a number 10 as well as a wide player, has played 129 times for the club, scoring 15 goals.

The attacker is contracted to the club until 2025, but it is now being reported that there is interest from the top end of the Championship, and he could be allowed to leave, but not on the cheap.

Should West Brom sell Grady Diangana this summer?

Here, we asked some of the writers at FLW for their thoughts on whether West Brom should sell Diangana this summer or not.

Brett Worthington

Diangana would definitely be a good signing for most Championship and Premier League teams.

Despite having a poor campaign last time out, the 25-year-old has shown on a regular basis since joining the Baggies that he is a very good player at Championship level.

He is a player who isn’t afraid of chipping in with goals and assists, and in the right team, he could get even better.

It seems both Diangana and West Brom are in need of a fresh start, so it seems wise for the club to cash in on the attacker and reinvest the money back into the squad.

While Diangana could easily get back to the top performer he was when he first joined West Brom with the right move this summer.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think Grady Diangana is an intriguing signing for a lot of Championship sides out there.

He didn't feature much in the second half of last season, even before injury ruled him out, and his goals and assists to games ratio has been consistently decent since his arrival at the Hawthorns.

Perhaps for both parties, though, things could do with freshening up this summer.

I think ultimately, the amount of interest in Diangana will come down to just how highly the Baggies value him this summer.

Sam Rourke

I think given the financial situation at West Bromwich Albion right now, selling Diangana wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.

It's not quite worked out as well as expected for Diangna since he arrived at the Hawthorns on a permanent basis with him struggling to make a big impact on the Baggies last term.

With time left on his contract, now could be the ideal time to move the former West Ham man on in order to bring in some much-needed funds into the club,

West Brom do have several players who can offer genuine creativity with John Swift and Jed Wallace two who certainly stand out so I don't think the Baggies would be left with a gaping hole if he was to depart.

Obviously, a lot here will depend on the financial package offered to WBA but if it's a reasonable offer, I can see the Baggies cashing in.