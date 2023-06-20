This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sunderland are interested in signing Rennes striker Matthis Abline, according to French media outlet Le Parisien.

The 20-year-old has come through the Rennes academy, making his debut for the first team in 2021.

Since his debut, Abline has played just 25 times for the club, scoring three goals in the process.

The youngster has also had a few loan spells, with Le Havre before spending the second half of last season with Auxerre.

According to the report, Abline faces an uncertain future at the French club, with some Ligue 1 teams circling with interest as well as Sunderland. It is also claimed that he may be allowed to leave this summer if Rennes can get €8 million for the player.

Would Matthis Abline be a good signing for Sunderland?

We asked some of the FLW writers for their thoughts on Sunderland’s interest in Abline and if he would be a good signing.

Brett Worthington

It is no surprise that Sunderland are looking at adding a striker to their squad this summer.

It could be argued that losing Ellis Simms and then Ross Stewart to injury cost Sunderland in the long run, as they had no recognised striker to lead the line.

It seems to be something that Tony Mowbray wants to address, and it looks as though Abline is a target. The 20-year-old is still fairly inexperienced, but considering Sunderland’s attitude towards signings, this fits their criteria.

A striker that has plenty still to learn and will only get better. Abline has shown glimpses of what he is capable of, so it could be an exciting addition, but one that might need time to settle in and adjust.

James Reeves

Abline would be an intriguing signing for Sunderland.

His return of five goals and three assists in 37 appearances in all competitions for Rennes and Auxerre this season is not particularly impressive and would raise concerns about his suitability for the Championship.

However, Abline is clearly a player with a lot of potential, underlined by the fact he has been capped by France at youth level and his significant price tag is an endorsement of his abilities.

Abline would fit the profile of the young, up-and-coming player the Black Cats have recruited in recent years, and they have had plenty of success in that market, so the judgement of the club should be trusted.

The 20-year-old would likely develop under the expert guidance of Tony Mowbray, but the club must carefully consider whether it is sensible to spend a large amount of their budget on Abline.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It is certainly an interesting potential signing for Sunderland.

The club certainly need to bring in forwards this summer to back up Ross Stewart and it looks as though they are doing that.

They recently signed Hemir from Benfica, and this would be another addition that bolstered their attack.

Abline has hardly been prolific so far in his career, but at 19, he is still very young.

It certainly fits in with the transfer model Sunderland are taking lately, and it would be interesting to see how he got on were he to make the move to the Championship.