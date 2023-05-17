This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Burnley and Vincent Kompany are said to be interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer, according to The Sun.

The midfielder has worked with Kompany before during their time at Belgian side Anderlecht, where Kompany was the Belgian clubs manager.

Lokonga has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal having joined the club from Anderlecht in 2021. The 23-year-old only featured on a handful occasions during the first half of the season and therefore, was sent out on loan by Mikel Arteta to Crystal Palace.

Arsenal have performed well in the league this season and with competition high and Arteta keen on strengthening his squad, it seems Lokonga is allowed to leave the club this summer.

This seems to leave the door open for Burnley, who are keen on the midfielder, that Kompany told Arteta to sign before he made the move to England.

As this news emerges, we have asked the writers at FLW for their thoughts on this deal and whether Lokonga would be a good signing for Burnley.

Should Burnley sign Albert Sambi Lokonga?

Declan Harte

Kompany will know Lokonga well having worked with the midfielder during their time together at Anderlecht.

The Arsenal player has spent the second half of the season out on loan with Crystal Palace, where he has made nine league appearances for the Eagles.

Game time has been inconsistent under both Patrick Vieira and Roy Hodgson, with his performances not exactly setting the world on fire.

But he could be a good squad option for Burnley, who are clearly targeting reinforcement in midfield.

Depending on the fee involved, this could be a solid move to bring in a rotation option to beef out the squad for the Premier League.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This could be an interesting signing for Burnley.

There is clearly talent there with Arsenal forking out for the 23-year-old a couple of summers ago. However, the fact he has been unable to force his way into the Arsenal side is undeniable.

Since Roy Hodgson's arrival at Crystal Palace, where he is currently on loan, too, the experienced boss has opted to barely use him, and during that time, they have seen a big upturn in form.

We know Kompany knows the Belgian market though from his previous signings at Burnley, and he is likely aware of exactly what he is getting in Lokonga. With that said, if anyone can help him be a success, it could be Kompany.

I have to say, though, it is not a signing that blows me away and makes me think 'that will help keep them up'.

Brett Worthington

This is one that has come from nowhere.

Sambi Lokonga is clearly a player who does have talent and has done well enough previously to warrant Arsenal signing him.

However, since he joined the Gunners, he hasn’t really shined and performed like he did in Belgium, which earned him his big-money move. Competition is obviously high at Arsenal, and his game time wasn’t ideal, but even after joining Palace, it still hasn’t helped the 23-year-old showcase his talent.

He may just be a player that is at the wrong club at the wrong time and needs a move where he is going to work for a manager that trusts him and can get the best out of him, exactly what Vincent Kompany could and has done with players this season.

They clearly have a previous relationship, and if Kompany can get the midfielder back to playing like he did in Belgium, then Burnley could have a seriously exciting midfielder on their hands.