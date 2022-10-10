“An interesting potential option” – Middlesbrough have spoken to new manager candidate: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Michael Carrick is reportedly in the running to become the new Middlesbrough head coach.

According to journalist Alan Nixon (9/10; 4:02pm), the Championship club have spoken to the former Manchester United player and coach about the vacancy.

But would he be a good appointment for the Teessiders?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Ned Holmes

As with any coach stepping into permanent management for the first time, the appointment of Michael Carrick would come with its risks.

There’s no denying his pedigree – both as a player and a coach – while he did a good job as United’s caretaker boss when Ole Gunnar Solskjær was sacked but he will face different challenges at Middlesbrough.

His former colleague Kieran McKenna has done a phenomenal job at Ipswich Town already and fast emerged as one of the EFL’s most exciting coaches so you can certainly understand why Carrick appears high on Boro’s list.

The former England midfielder doesn’t have as much experience as McKenna as a coach but he played at the highest level for a long time.

It’s likely a risk worth taking for the Teessiders but a risk nonetheless.

Billy Mulley

I do think Michael Carrick has the potential to emerge as a good manager, but that is purely by looking at the type of player he was and the levels of intelligence he displayed on the pitch.

He has since gone on to accumulate worthwhile experience at various stages within Manchester United’s set up and would have the potential to bring in some excellent coaches alongside him.

For me though, there are better candidates out there than Carrick, and whilst there is certainly scope for the former midfielder to come in and thrive, it is a massive punt in my eyes.

Someone like Rob Edwards has displayed a style of play at Forest Green Rovers that would suit the current personnel at Middlesbrough, and for me, that makes him a candidate that should win this particular race.

There are certainly worse options than Carrick, but ultimately, there are better ones too.

Toby Wilding

This is an interesting potential option for Middlesbrough to consider in their managerial search.

On the one hand, Carrick could be seen as something of a risky appointment, given his lack of experience as a manager, and in the Championship.

However, his temporary spell as Manchester United boss showed signs of promise, and his desire to be a manager means you could be confident he would approach this role with the right type of attitude.

It would certainly be an eye-catching appointment for Boro to make as well, and the lift it might give the club to have someone with his high profile in charge means this does seem like one at least worth looking into for the club.