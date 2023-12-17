Highlights Conor Bradley's impressive performances at Bolton last season and his international experience suggest he is ready for regular Championship football.

However, it is uncertain if Bradley would be an upgrade on current West Brom right-back Darnell Furlong, who has Premier League experience and a strong track record in the Championship.

West Brom may need to focus on improving other areas of the team, such as signing a striker, rather than bringing in Bradley at this time.

Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley is attracting plenty of interest ahead of the January transfer window, including from Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

The Baggies are one of three sides from the division keen on the 20-year-old, according to TEAMtalk, with a side from the Premier League also keeping an eye on developments.

Reportedly in competition with West Brom for his signature are Leeds United and Middlesbrough from the second tier, whilst the Premier League side in question is Burnley.

As per the report, Liverpool are willing to loan Bradley out in January once again after an excellent spell at Bolton Wanderers last season and have had contact from a number of clubs regarding a deal.

Conor Bradley's senior career in numbers so far, according to Transfermarkt. Club Matches Goals Assists Liverpool 7 - - Bolton Wanderers 53 7 6 Stats correct as of 15/12/23

Would Conor Bradley be a good signing for West Brom?

Specifically looking at West Brom's interest in the Northern Irishman, Liverpool must consider whether or not he would be a good fit at The Hawthorns were they to loan him there.

With that in mind, some of our FLW writers have discussed that matter below, considering Bradley's previous experiences and the Baggies' current squad.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Conor Bradley is certainly an interesting option for West Brom to consider ahead of the January transfer window.

On loan in League One last season at Bolton, Bradley scored five and assisted five in 41 league appearances. That, combined with the fact he is a full international for Northern Ireland would suggest he is more than ready for regular Championship football.

One thing you would have to question, though, is whether at this stage of his career, Bradley is a big upgrade on Darnell Furlong.

Furlong has been the Baggies first choice right-back so far this season and the 28-year-old has Premier League experience, as well as nearly 200 games played in the Championship.

Therefore, it isn't nailed on that Bradley would come in and displace him.

Sure, Bradley would be great to bring in alongside him, but surely Liverpool are going to seek some assurances over game time if they are to send him out.

Whether West Brom can offer him that remains to be seen, and therefore, I'm not convinced this is a deal that gets done.

Chris Gallagher

There's no doubting he is a good player, but is this really the priority for West Brom?

Furlong has proven himself to be a very good player at this level, and Pipa is the backup, so whilst Bradley would do well for the Baggies, they must surely be looking to improve other areas of the team.

Unless the takeover goes through in the coming weeks, it's going to be a difficult January for Albion, and whatever deals they can do, it needs to be about improving the XI.

You would expect a striker to be a priority, and as long as Furlong stays fit, then right-back isn't going to be much of an issue.

Bradley is a talent, but his next step being at The Hawthorns wouldn't make much sense for the player or West Brom.