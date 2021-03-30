‘An interesting option’ – Rangers set sights on signing in-form EFL forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rangers are reportedly interested in signing Peterborough United forward Jonson Clarke-Harris according to Football Insider.

Clarke-Harris has been in hugely impressive form for the League One side, who are in contention to win promotion back into the Championship this term.

The 26-year-old has hit 27 goals in 40 appearances this term, with Posh sat second in the third-tier standings, as they head into their final nine matches of this year’s campaign.

But it remains to be seen as to whether he’ll remain at Peterborough United for much longer, with Rangers being keen on a deal to land his signature.

The Gers are clearly keen to add to their attacking options in the summer transfer window, after clinching the Scottish Premiership title in convincing style earlier this term.

But would Clarke-Harris be a good enough signing for Rangers in the summer?

We discuss….

George Harbey:

It would certainly be an interesting option to consider.

If you had asked me this two or three years ago, I would have said no chance.

Clarke-Harris didn’t really impress on loan at the likes of Doncaster and Coventry City, but found his goalscoring boots at Bristol Rovers.

He’s gone from strength to strength since joining Peterborough and is another excellent striker to play for the club and score a hatful of goals.

You’re obviously going to look at his record in front of goal and consider him as a potential option. It’d be a great move for him considering the size of the club and their hunger to win trophies after winning the title this season.

Phil Spencer:

This would be a great signing for Rangers.

Jonson Clarke-Harris has been unbelievable since joining Peterborough United last summer with the striker racking up 25 goals already.

He certainly looks like Ivan Toney 2.0 and that is why Steven Gerrard’s side will be so keen on a move.

Of course the main question mark will be regarding his transfer fee with the Posh bound to ask for top dollar to get a deal done.

Rangers aren’t exactly flush with cash and so it’ll be interesting to see if this one will be affordable.

Can you score full marks on this quiz about Peterborough United's shirt sponsors?

1 of 18 In what decade did Peterborough first have a sponsor on their shirts? 1950s 1960s 1970s 1980s

Jordan Rushworth:

Rangers have already missed out on one player from Peterborough United who has shown to be a forward that could now be worth well over £20 million in the transfer market in the shape of Ivan Toney. Therefore, they will be keen not to repeat that this time around with their interest in Clarke-Harris. The 26-year-old might not have quite as high a ceiling as Toney, but is still a very good option.

The forward has shown he can consistently score goals in sides that create him regular chances as he did with Bristol Rovers before his move to Peterborough last summer. Rangers are a team that will create a lot of opportunities for their forwards under Steven Gerrard and therefore there is no reason to think that Clarke-Harris would not be able to finish those of.

However, the question would be is the forward good enough to make an impact in the big games against the likes of Celtic and also in European club competition. Clarke-Harris is certainly unproven at that kind of level, but he is a player that plays with a lot of confidence and belief in his own abilities.

Depending on the sort of budget Rangers have available to them for the summer, and the sort of money Peterborough will demand for the forward there might be more reliable targets out there. However, Rangers have recruited well from the lower leagues of English football in recent times and you would trust Gerrard’s decision making if he feels the forward is the right fit.