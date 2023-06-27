This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Coventry City have joined the long list of Championship teams that are interested in signing Everton striker Ellis Sims, according to the Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old’s future is up in the air, with Everton undecided about what to do with the player this summer as a host of teams line up to sign the striker.

The Sky Blues may be preparing for life without Viktor Gyokeres and have now, along with many others, identified Simms as a good option this summer.

Is Ellis Simms a good signing for Coventry City?

Here, we have asked some of the FLW writers for their thoughts on Coventry’s interest in Simms and if this would be a good move for both parties…

Brett Worthington

This is definitely a signing that Coventry City should pursue.

Simms is a striker who has shown during his time in the EFL that he knows where the back of the net is.

He is still young and has shown playing for Everton that he is raw, but with a full season under his belt at this level and in the right team, he could be a top forward in the Championship.

It’s hard to say if Simms would be able to replace the goals of Gyokeres should he leave, but if the club brought in another forward as well, then Simms could be part of an exciting attack that tries to keep Coventry near the top end of the Championship.

Ellis Simms could leave Everton in the transfer window - with Blackburn a viable option

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson

With Viktor Gyokeres looking set to leave Coventry the club are going to have to dip into the forward market this summer.

As such, Ellis Simms could be an interesting option for the Sky Blues.

Whilst the 22-year-old struggled to make much of an impact back at Everton after being re-called by his parent club, at Sunderland, he did well.

Indeed, seven goals and two assists in 17 Championship outings is not bad going, and crucially, he did so often playing in a front two, a similar system to what Coventry often use.

Whether or not this would be a good signing though ultimately hinges on the price tag Everton place on Simms' head this summer.

Providing it is a reasonable one, given they are set to net a Gyokeres transfer fee, Coventry should be right in the mix for Simms this summer.

Adam Elliott

This would be a great move for Coventry if he’s being signed to partner or add competition for Viktor Gyökeres.

However, as a replacement, anyone who comes in for the Swede is likely to be a significant downgrade.

It may be that Simms is just one player of many to come in and replace Gyökeres in the aggregate, and if that’s the case, it’s a strong start from the Sky Blues.

He’s strong, has decent mobility, and given a run of games he can have a strong eye for goal, too.

Simms has proved he is good enough for Championship level during his strong stint with Sunderland. Also, if any manager is to get the best out of him as a striker, it may well be Mark Robins.