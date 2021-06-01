‘An interesting one to consider’ – QPR plot move for 15-goal League One star: The verdict

George Harbey

This might not be a bad idea to be fair.

I’ve liked Aneke for a while now. He was a nuisance at MK Dons in League Two and proved that he was more than just a striker.

He can lead the line, play in a two or play behind the striker, which would make him a potentially useful option for the R’s going forward.

Aneke scores goals, holds up play and can create chances for his teammates, and he could be the perfect partner for Lyndon Dykes.

A lot will depend on whether they sign Charlie Austin or not, but for me, I’d have Aneke over Austin due to his age and what he offers to an attack.

Toby Wilding

I do think that this is an interesting one to consider for QPR.

Aneke had an impressive record in League One with Charlton in the season just gone, and he may now feel that he is ready for another chance to prove himself in the Championship in the wake of that.

Indeed, with his contract set to expire this summer, this is a deal that QPR may also be able to get done on a free transfer, which would be helpful for them from a financial perspective after a challenging season such as this for so many clubs.

However, if they are able to bring Charlie Austin back following his release by West Brom, then the fact they have him to go alongside the likes of Lyndon Dykes – who ended the season in promising form – and another former Charlton man in Macauley Bonne, means I’m not quite sure whether there is any guarantee they will need another centre forward such as Aneke this summer.

Ben Wignall

With Mark Warburton opting to play two strikers for the majority of the second half of the season, QPR are going to have to bring in perhaps one more forward to compete with Lyndon Dykes, Macauley Bonne and assuming he signs Charlie Austin.

Dykes and Austin will likely be the duo of choice for the majority of the season, but someone to make an impact off the bench would be very ideal for the Hoops – and Aneke has proven he can be that player in League One this past season.

15 goals scored for Charlton – nine of them coming from off the bench – proved that he knows how to find the back of the net at League One level, but making that step up to the Championship is a different kettle of fish.

Aneke’s one and only season at the level produced just one goal in 20 outings in the 2019/20 campaign, so he may be one of those who is really good in the third tier but that step up a level is just too much.

There’s obvious fitness concerns surrounding him as well which is why he only started 11 times last season, but on a free transfer and providing the wages are acceptable, then Aneke would definitely be worth a punt.