“An interesting one” – Sheffield United fan pundit addresses Leicester, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth transfer links

With transfer speculation surrounding some of their players, Sheffield United will no doubt have been happy to see the end of the transfer window.

However, even outside the window rumours swirl, and that was the case recently when Blades defender Rhys Norrington-Davies was linked with a Premier League move.

As per Football Insider, Leicester City, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are all tracking the 23-year-old at present.

With those reports in mind, we asked FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse whether or not he thought the Welsh international was good enough for regular Premier League football.

“Norrington-Davies is an interesting one,” Owain told FLW.

“He has come on massively since last year and has moved back to left centre-back from left-wing-back.

“He seems to be making that position his own. He’s offered some really solid defending as well as an option going forward. He’s strong, powerful and quick.

“He certainly seems to have the makings of a Premier League footballer.

“I hope we don’t lose him though as he’s been excellent this year and he’s probably our most consistent performer at the moment.”

The Verdict

I’ve said all along that I believe Rhys Norrington-Davies is best off where he is at the moment.

The clubs linked either have players in his position already that would likely be ahead of him in the pecking order or are in danger of relegation.

As such, given Sheffield United’s current league standing, Norrington-Davies should see the season out with the Blades, and potentially go up as a regular in the side.

That way, the Welshman would then be a starter in the Premier League having played a key part in promotion, rather than just a squad player.