‘An interesting one’ – Nottingham Forest rivalling Celtic in transfer pursuit: The verdict

Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in signing Tranmere Rovers winger Corey Blackett-Taylor according to Football Insider.

The former Aston Villa man has caught the eye with some impressive showings this term for Micky Mellon’s side, although he was unable to stop them from being relegated back into League Two.

Blackett-Taylor chipped in with five goals and six assists in his 34 appearances for Tranmere this season, and it appears as though his good run of performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

Football Insider also claim that Scottish giants Celtic are interested in landing his signature, in what could be a real tussle to sign the youngster.

A move to Nottingham Forest could tempt the 22-year-old though, with Sabri Lamouchi’s side well in contention to challenge for promotion into the Premier League this season.

But would Blackett-Taylor be a good signing for Forest in the summer?

We discuss…

Ned Holmes:

This could be an interesting move from Forest but it’s one that will certainly need some patience.

The 22-year-old has had an impressive season at Tranmere, grabbing five goals and six assists in limited minutes, and certainly looks as though he has a bright future.

That reports are suggesting they’re battling Celtic for his signature says enough about how highly rated the winger is.

You would have to question how much of an impact he could have straight away at the City Ground, particularly if they are promoted to the Premier League this season.

He’s someone that is still very raw and will need some time to develop. In that sense it’s a move that could pay dividends in the future but not one I think they should be looking to prioritise if they’re preparing for a season in the top flight this summer.

George Harbey:

I really don’t get this rumour, nor do I see the point in it whatsoever.

Blackett-Taylor has endured a decent season in League One, scoring five goals and chipping in with six assists, but it’s hardly enough to make you believe that he’d be a key player for a side like Forest, who are pushing towards promotion to the Premier League.

He was unable to save Tranmere from going down and hasn’t really made too much of an outstanding impact, so I don’t see why he’d be a good signing for Forest as he simply wouldn’t get into the team.

I think Lamouchi would rather continue to develop Alex Mighten, who is a very similar player to Blackett-Taylor, and is probably on the same level in terms of quality despite being four years younger.

Forest should steer clear, and I really cannot see their being interest from the Reds here.

George Dagless:

It’s an interesting one.

He had a good season for Tranmere on an individual basis, though it ultimately wasn’t enough to help them avoid the drop.

He’s obviously a talented player but is he quite ready to play for Nottingham Forest? I’d suggest he needs to be playing for a club in between Tranmere and Forest’s level next season first.

If Forest go up, there’s no chance of this happening in my eyes and I think playing for a lower Championship level club would be best for him next.

He left Villa with the hope to be playing more and got that at Tranmere – I’d suggest he looks to go somewhere that will have him playing more again next season.