“An interesting one” – Norwich City fan pundit makes claim on Liam Gibbs’ future at Carrow Road

Liam Gibbs has shown promise in flashes in his first full season of senior action at Norwich City.

The 20-year-old midfielder has started 11 games in the Championship and will be aiming to contribute in some way as the Canaries target an immediate return to the Premier League under David Wagner.

Gibbs was picked up from Ipswich Town in the summer of 2021 and has made positive strides this season, but with starts harder to come by than they once were, there could be a temptation for Norwich to send the 20-year-old out on loan next term in the hope that regular starts will aid his development.

FLW’s Norwich fan pundit, Zeke Downes, is excited about Gibbs as a prospect and believes the club should show some faith in him.

Speaking to Football League World, Downes said: “Liam Gibbs is an interesting one because he is very young.

“But we don’t have a lot of depth in that area.

“If we are in the Championship (next term) then I would definitely keep him, but if we do go up again then I wouldn’t mind either way.

“I would understand if he gets loaned out but also I think he may be needed as we’ll have to get in another two or three in order to have any chance of actually staying up.

“I personally would want him to get given a chance, regardless of what league we’re in.”