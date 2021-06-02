‘An interesting move’ – West Brom rival Leeds United and Newcastle United in race for defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom’s transfer preparations are already underway despite their managerial situation as they start to gear up for life back in the Championship.

The Baggies are going to need to make improvements to their squad to put them in a position to challenge for promotion next season. One area that they are already considering strengthening is in defence, with West Brom, according to 90 Min, having been scouting Scotland international Jack Hendry during his loan spell with Belgian side Oostende.

90 Min report that Oostende are ready to sell him for a large profit this summer, despite them only managing to secure his permanent signature from Celtic this window. West Brom, Sheffield United, Leeds United, Burnley and Newcastle United are all thought to be interested.

With West Brom keen to sign Hendry this summer, we asked our FLW writers whether they feel it is the right addition for them to make…

Alfie Burns

I’ll be honest, I’m not entirely convinced by this if West Brom are going to retain all the centre-back options they’ve currently got on the books at the Hawthorns.

Semi Ajayi is a player that has consistently impressed me over the last two seasons, whilst we know what Kyle Bartley can offer in the Championship.

Then, you’ve got Cedric Kipre to potentially come back into the fold. He was a colossus for Wigan previously in the Championship, which was the reason that West Brom ultimately moved for him.

He should, in theory, come into the fold next season.

So, with regard to Hendry, I’d question whether he is needed at all.

Of course, you can’t deny that the 26-year-old is a good player and could offer West Brom a useful option. You’ve just got to feel that in a summer where less might be more for the Baggies, this is a deal they don’t necessarily have to do.

Chris Thorpe

I think Hendry could be a good addition for the Baggies this summer is he is the type of defender that they tend to go for.

It all depends on who they get in as their new manager of course, but for me, he really fits the bill for what they need to improve the squad.

He has minor experience of playing in the Football League previously and will be well aware of what the Championship demands from players.

He’d also come a lot cheaper than certain other targets in his position due to the fact that the Belgian league is not the most lucrative financially.

This could be a good deal for Albion if they can pull it off this summer.

Ned Holmes

This could be an interesting move from a West Brom perspective but they may struggle to get the deal done.

Jack Hendry has been hugely impressive while on loan at KV Oostende and it now seems the Belgian side are going to sign him permanently, potentially with plans to sell him straight away.

With Ivanovic leaving the club, Albion do need to sign more cover at centre-back and Hendry could be a smart addition.

The issue is that there are Premier League clubs, including the likes of Leeds and Newcastle, in pursuit and that may mean that Albion struggle to get a deal done.

While Hendry would be a good addition, I don’t think missing out is the end of the world.