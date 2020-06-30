‘An interesting move’ – Birmingham City register interest in signing 27-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City have been linked with a move for Shrewsbury Town defender Aaron Pierre according to Football Insider.

The 27-year-old has been a regular for the League One club, and has seemingly made a good impression on the Blues heading into the summer transfer window.

Football Insider also claim that Blackburn Rovers are interested in striking a deal to sign Pierre, although it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to sign him.

Birmingham have struggled for a positive run of results since the turn of the New Year, and are currently sat 16th in the Championship table with seven matches remaining this term.

The Blues are just seven points clear of the relegation zone as well, which will make for concerning reading for the club’s supporters.

But would Pierre be a good addition to the Birmingham team ahead of next year’s league campaign?

We discuss….

Ned Holmes:

This could be an interesting move from a Blues perspective and would likely be a cost-effective move for the Birmingham club.

Pierre has impressed at League One level and deserves a chance to prove himself at Championship level, though I do have some concerns whether he is good enough to start week in, week out.

It’s a gamble from the Blues perspective, there’s no doubt about that but it would likely be a signing that could prove value for money if they can get it done.

In that sense, it’s one I’d like to see them go ahead with as their squad needs strengthening and you feel value for money will be more important than ever this summer.

George Dagless:

It could well be.

He’s a strong defender that deserves a go in the Championship and a club like Birmingham could well benefit from getting him in.

They’ve already got some decent defenders and Pierre would fit into that with his strong stature and ability to shrug off attackers and marshal them.

It’s obviously a big step up to getting into the Championship and playing regularly compared to where he has spent his career but you can certainly see positives to this deal and I think it’s worth a go.

Alfie Burns:

There maybe needs to be an injection of signings at St Andrew’s this summer, but there’s a little bit of doubt surrounding who should be targeted given we don’t know who is going to be in-charge next season.

Pierre might be a great signing for Blues, but when you don’t know who the manager is going to be, how can your attentions turn to recruitment?

Say Lee Bowyer arrived, is he a player Bowyer wants? Say Slavisa Jokanovic arrived, is he a player Jokanovic wants? It’s just not a sensible approach.

On job at a time, please.