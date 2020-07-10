‘An interesting link’ – Leeds United eyeing transfer swoop for defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion youngster Haydon Roberts according to The Telegraph.

Derby County and Brentford are also keen to land the defender’s signature during the summer transfer window, as his long-term future remains unclear.

German clubs RB Leipzig and Mainz are believed to have scouted Roberts recently, so Leeds will certainly have a fight on their hands to sign him.

The 18-year-old has been tipped to follow in the footsteps of Ben White, who has played a key role in Leeds United’s promotion bid this term whilst on loan with the Yorkshire-based club.

Therefore, you would imagine that a potential move to Leeds could be tempting for Roberts as well, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side in a strong position to win promotion back into the Premier League this term.

But would Roberts be a good signing for Leeds heading into the summer?

We discuss….

George Harbey:

Roberts obviously looks to be a really exciting talent who has already had a taste of first-team football with Brighton.

He looks strong on the ball, dominant in the air and comfortable with the ball at his feet, which would make him a perfect player for Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the long run.

Whether he’d be good enough to play in the Premier League next season, though, I doubt it. He’s still only young, and I think a loan move to a Championship side would be best for the 18-year-old would definitely be the best move for him.

If Leeds secure his services and send him out on loan, just like Brighton have done with Ben White, then it would be a smart move financially and for the long-term, because he could become a really good player under Marcelo Bielsa.

Alfie Burns:

It’s an interesting link given how Leeds are likely to get after Brighton in pursuit of Ben White if they win promotion, but I don’t feel like Roberts is an alternative to the 22-year-old.

He’s younger and maybe a player for the future. Given his age, he could be a good signing, particularly when you consider the fine work Leeds have done with their youngsters in earning Category One status for the academy.

Roberts would benefit from that and given the fact Bielsa has leaned on youth a lot this past two years, he might see a good pathway for him at Elland Road. In addition to that, he will have seen how White has developed and will know if he gets anywhere near those levels, he’s set for a big future.

One for the future, then, but not ready for Leeds’ first-team and the Premier League.

If it isn’t Ben White for the Whites, it has to be somebody similar.

Ned Holmes:

This looks an interesting one from a Leeds perspective but it’s certainly a risk if they want him to play week in, week out in the Premier League.

It now looks very like that the Whites will be a top-flight club next term and they’ll need to bolster their defensive options with the futures of both Ben White and Gaetano Berardi uncertain.

Roberts looks a bright prospect and the attention he is receiving from European and English clubs would suggest that he’s an exciting talent.

However, there’s no way you can guarantee that he is Premier League ready, which makes it a risk if they want him as their first-choice centre-back.

Sure, they took a risk with White and it paid off but before a season in the top-flight I’m not sure they can rely on him being ready to be first-choice right away.