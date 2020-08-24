‘An interesting link’ – Huddersfield Town eyeing move for in-demand defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are reportedly interested in signing Stoke City defender Liam Lindsay according to journalist Alan Nixon.

It remains to be seen as to whether any potential agreement between both clubs would be for a permanent or loan move, but Lindsay will be eager to have his future resolved in the near future ahead of the new season.

The centre-back signed for Stoke City in the summer of 2019 from Barnsley, but has found game time hard to come by in Michael O’Neill’s side.

Lindsay made just 23 appearances for the Potters in all competitions last term, and could be tempted by a move to Huddersfield Town, who are now managed by Carlos Corberan.

The Terriers finished 18th in the Championship table last season, and will be eager to make the necessary additions to their squad this summer.

But would Lindsay be a good signing for the Terriers ahead of the 2020/21 league campaign?

We discuss….

Sam Rourke:

Good signing in my eyes.

Huddersfield need to add some youthful exuberance into what is an ageing backline, and Lindsay could offer a decent, potentially cheap solution.

Lindsay has struggled to assert himself at the Potters ever since his move from Bansley, especially after Michael O’Neill’s arrival and can see a move away being almost inevitable.

The 24-year-old is a steady centre-back who is comfortable on the ball and I could see him slotting into the Terriers’ backline alongside the likes of Christopher Schindler or Richard Stearman.

Huddersfield have also been linked with Leeds’ Pascal Struijk whom I think could be a cracking solution, especially with Corberan working very closely with the player – and if the Terriers have a choice between him or Lindsay, I’d be siding with the Leeds man.

For Lindsay, he’ll be seeking a fresh start in the Championship where he will be afforded frequent game-time, and you feel Huddersfield, as it stands, could offer that.

Alfie Burns:

It’s an interesting link, mainly because of how I’m expecting Carlos Corberan’s side to play.

You’ve got to imagine that the former Leeds coach will look to replicate some form of ‘Bielsaball’, which starts from how his centre-backs manoeuvre the ball.

In my opinion, Lindsay is a good Championship defender, but he’s not the most comfortable on the ball and his passing range doesn’t quite match up to people that Corberan has worked with previously.

Of course, we are second guessing how Corberan plans for Huddersfield to play, but logic tells you he will be looking to build from the back like his Leeds sides did.

Whether Lindsay is suited to that remains to be seen.

Do you know which club these former Huddersfield Town players are now playing for? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 Which club is Oliver Norwood playing for now? Reading Sheffield United Brighton Aston Villa

Ned Holmes:

New Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan will want to add some more quality to his squad and signing the 24-year-old defender could provide him with just that.

It’s not risk-free given Lindsay struggled in his first season at Stoke but I think it could be a move that pays off.

It’s slightly less risky as the Terriers are thought to be keen on a loan deal, which would work for all parties – Corberan gets a new defender, Stoke relieve some financial pressure and the player gets a chance to play.

Huddersfield do already have four central defenders in their squad, however, Terence Kongolo’s future is unclear and you’d question whether Richard Stearman will be featuring regularly.

With that in mind, this fills a need for the Terriers.