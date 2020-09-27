Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘An insult’, ‘Great deal’ – These Norwich City fans react as Leeds lodge significant bid for player

Published

9 mins ago

on

Norwich City face a battle to keep hold of Todd Cantwell after Leeds United made a £15m offer for the attacking midfielder.

The academy graduate has emerged as a key player for the Canaries in recent years and he stood out on occasions in the Premier League last season, scoring six goals as Daniel Farke’s men were relegated.

Such form caught the eye and reporter Pete O’Rourke has claimed that a bid is on the table for the 22-year-old, who is not expected to be involved for Norwich as they take on Bournemouth this afternoon.

Whilst more negotiations may be needed to close the deal, it’s a transfer that could go through before the deadline and it’s fair to say it’s divided opinion among the Norwich support.

Some feel he should command a bigger fee, whereas others think he is a player that Farke can afford to lose given the talent the Canaries have in attacking midfield and wide positions.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


