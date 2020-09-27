‘An insult’, ‘Great deal’ – These Norwich City fans react as Leeds lodge significant bid for player

Norwich City face a battle to keep hold of Todd Cantwell after Leeds United made a £15m offer for the attacking midfielder.

The academy graduate has emerged as a key player for the Canaries in recent years and he stood out on occasions in the Premier League last season, scoring six goals as Daniel Farke’s men were relegated.

Such form caught the eye and reporter Pete O’Rourke has claimed that a bid is on the table for the 22-year-old, who is not expected to be involved for Norwich as they take on Bournemouth this afternoon.

Whilst more negotiations may be needed to close the deal, it’s a transfer that could go through before the deadline and it’s fair to say it’s divided opinion among the Norwich support.

Some feel he should command a bigger fee, whereas others think he is a player that Farke can afford to lose given the talent the Canaries have in attacking midfield and wide positions.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Massively underrated — Smiffy (@Bike_Monkey_Oz) September 27, 2020

15 million. Great deal for Norwich…. — Danny G (@DannyG1979) September 27, 2020

Completely agree. Love watching him play and will miss him if he goes. — Nick Green (@Green1985Nick) September 27, 2020

Out of the remaining "crown jewels", Cantwell is the one I would be least sorry to see go. If we can get £20m for him then I would accept, is it meant we could keep Buendia, Aarons and Godfrey. It's a bugger that Dowell is injured though – might need someone on a 1/2 season loan — Tom (@Tom_8_numbers) September 27, 2020

I don't get the hate chris.superb player outstanding for us last season.he'll go on to big things but if his head has gone sell up but how to people know up from the outside?15m is an insult — Jonathan Holmes (@joncanary) September 27, 2020

If he's not in the squad today because he doesnt want to be here…then good riddance. You're either one of us or you're not — Graham Leeder 🔰 (@GLeeder1) September 27, 2020

How can you blame him for his ambitions! Leeds are going places and we bottle it every time we get into the prem! I realise we haven’t got bags of money but we didn’t even improve last season on the squad! Fair play to Cantwell but I’m sure the club will do the right business — Mark Townsend (@Maarky57) September 27, 2020