Watford have had a tough return to the Championship, with Chris Wilder the third manager they’ve had in charge this season.

The former Sheffield United boss hasn’t had the desired impact either, as they’ve won just one of the six games he has been in charge of, leaving their play-off dream hanging by a thread.

As a result, it has been claimed the hierarchy at Vicarage Road are already looking for potential replacements, with reports claiming 34-year-old Italian coach Francesco Farioli is a target.

He is without a club after leaving Alanyaspor earlier this year, whilst he was previously in charge of fellow Turkish Super Lig outfit Fatih Karagumruk.

It won’t be a straightforward move for the Hornets, as Farioli has also been linked with the top job at Braga. But, would he be a good appointment if the club pulled it off? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It is certainly an interesting link.

Whilst I confess to not knowing a huge amount about Farioli, from what I have read, he seems a very highly rated young coach.

The big thing for me, if Watford appoint Farioli, is they have to learn from the mistakes they made with Rob Edwards at the helm last summer.

They did not back Edwards in the transfer market with players that fit his style of play, nor did they give him time to get things right on the pitch.

If they do those two things, the potential appointment of Farioli could be a good one.

If not, and Watford's hierarchy do not change their ways - he will likely find himself out of the door at Vicarage Road at some stage in the near future if indeed he were to arrive in the first place.

Josh Cole

With Chris Wilder’s contract at Watford only set to run until the end of the season, it is hardly a shock that the club are already being linked with a potential replacement for the former Sheffield United boss.

If the Hornets are to push on this level next season, they cannot really afford to take a risk on Farioli.

The 33-year-old has never worked in a coaching capacity in England and thus may find it difficult to transform Watford’s fortunes.

Instead of taking a punt on Farioli, the Hornets ought to instead draft in an individual ahead of the 2023/24 campaign who knows what it takes to succeed in the Football League.

Chris Gallagher

This would be an incredibly risky move, but it’s an exciting one.

Obviously, Farioli has no experience of English football, and at 33, he is extremely young for a coach. However, that doesn’t mean he should be written off, and he has worked with some top coaches already in his career, including Roberto de Zerbi. Plus, he has managed 75 games for two top-flight Turkish clubs, so it’s not like he is a complete novice.

His time in Turkey shows that he is a coach that encourages fast, attacking football and that prospect will please the Watford fans, whilst it could be what some of the better players in the squad at Vicarage Road need.

Yet, another clear issue is whether he will be given time. The Watford hierarchy claimed Rob Edwards would be given time, and sacking him is a decision they no doubt regret.

Whoever is in charge for the Hornets moving forward needs to be given time, and whilst Farioli is a risk, he could be an inspired choice, providing he has the backing that will be required.