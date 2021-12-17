‘An incredibly difficult situation’ – Fresh developments in Reading, Leeds transfer saga: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Premier League side Leeds United remain interested in a move for Reading talisman John Swift, according to Football Insider.

The 26-year-old has been an integral part of the Royals’ 2021/22 campaign thus far, recording eight goals and nine assists in 21 league fixtures, and could potentially be key in dragging the Berkshire outfit away from the relegation zone as they hover dangerously above the dotted line.

However, his contract at the club is set to expire next summer, leaving his current side with a tricky situation as the January transfer window approaches.

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Reading FC strikers play for now?

1 of 20 Sam Smith Wycombe Wanderers Brentford Preston North End Cambridge United

They could potentially cash in on their most valuable asset next month with many Premier League sides including the Whites, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Norwich City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa, Brentford and Newcastle United all being linked with a move for the former England youth international.

This could potentially spark a bidding work for his services and allow the Royals to maximise their profit on a man they were able to sign on a free transfer back in 2016.

However, they would find it difficult to find an adequate replacement with EFL transfer restrictions in place as part of an agreed business plan and the Royals not out of danger just yet, making it unclear whether they will cash in on him when the winter window finally opens.

As per the Reading Chronicle, Swift wants to remain at the Select Car Leasing Stadium until the end of the season – but is potentially retaining him the best option for the second-tier side? Or should they look to cash in?

We asked three of our writers at Football League World these two key questions.

Chris Thorpe

I’d keep hold of Swift till the end of the season if it was me.

Purely because the Royals are unlikely to get the type of money that he is worth in January due to the fact his contract is set to expire in the summer.

Their chances of staying in the Championship will be greatly improved if they have him around rather than letting him leave at a key stage of the campaign.

He makes them tick as a team and his goals and assists have proven to be invaluable.

They would be shooting themselves in the foot if they cashed in.

Marcus Ally

With their Championship status under threat, it would be an overwhelming positive for John Swift to remain at Reading for the rest of the season. At 26, he will leave for free, compared to a small fee in January, which would not cover the cost of their potential relegation.

Survival is the main priority and Swift increases the chances of that being achieved substantially. The cash in option wouldn’t be very lucrative anyway considering the sacrifice and dent it would leave in the Royals’ offensive contingent.

Continuity where possible should be strived for in what is set to be a rocky next couple of seasons for Reading, Swift staying until the end of the season would represent that desire and potentially be the difference between staying up and relegation to League One.

Josh Cole

This is an incredibly difficult situation for Reading as the January transfer window represents the last chance that they will get to secure a fee for Swift as his contract expires next summer.

Yet when you consider that the Royals may be dragged into a battle for survival in the second-tier if they cash in on the midfielder, they simply have to keep him at the club.

A stand-out performer in the Championship this season, Swift has already provided a remarkable total of 17 direct goal contributions in 21 appearances.

By maintaining his consistency over the course of the coming months, the 26-year-old could help Reading put some daylight between them and the relegation zone.