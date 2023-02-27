“An impressive start” – Bristol Rovers fan pundit issues Lamare Bogarde verdict that Aston Villa supporters will love

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol Rovers landed what could be argued as a coup in the January transfer window last month when Aston Villa decided to loan Lamare Bogarde to the Gas.

The 19-year-old has only made one appearance for Villa’s first-team so far in his career, but he has been a regular for the under-21’s and before that the under-18’s, featuring as both a centre-back and a midfielder.

The engine room seems to have been settled on as Bogarde’s position of choice, and that is exactly where Joey Barton is utilising him after bringing him in on January deadline day.

Bogarde’s first two appearances came from the substitutes bench, but he has started the last three Rovers matches and even notched the first official assist of his professional career in the 3-0 victory over Oxford United on Saturday afternoon as he won the penalty for Scott Sinclair’s opener, having been downed by Cameron Brannagan.

Barton praised him for that particular piece of play, and his all-round performances have caught the eye of FLW’s Rovers fan pundit Steve Hutson, whose assessment of his time so far at the Memorial Stadium will surely please Villa fans.

“He’s had an impressive start to his time at Rovers,” Steve said.

“He has a decent flair for getting forward, likes to run at players, which is always good to see, and seems to be handy at tracking back as well and has made some important tackles on Saturday (against Oxford).

“So yeah, really impressed by his start – he looks like a good creative addition to our midfield.”

The Verdict

Bogarde will be learning a lot from his time at Bristol Rovers, and that can only be a good thing for his Aston Villa future.

There is experience amongst that engine room with the likes of Sam Finley and Paul Coutts, who will be teaching the Dutchman things he didn’t know already – they are players who can help him adapt to the lower leagues of English football.

Despite being physically imposing for a midfielder, Bogarde will still gain lots from playing week in, week out in League One as it gives him a better idea of what men’s football is like as opposed to playing for Villa’s under-21’s.

And if he continues to impress until the end of the 2022-23 season, then a Championship move could be on the agenda for 2023-24.