‘An imposing figure’ – Ipswich join Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland in transfer race: Opinion

Ipswich Town have joined Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland in the race for Preston North End defender Jordan Storey, according to the Lancashire Evening Post.

The 24-year-old is generating a lot of League One attention this month but would he be a good signing for the Tractor Boys? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers issue their verdict…

Marcus Ally

Ipswich need to add more depth at centre back, especially since the departure of Toto Nsiala.

Individual errors have cost the Tractor Boys dearly this term and have prevented them building on one of the most impressive attacking contingents in the division.

McKenna currently only has three senior options at centre back in Ryan Edmundson, Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess.

Town have deployed a three at the back formation in recent weeks, which is a cause to add further defensive reinforcements than if you were operating with a back four.

Storey has fallen out of favour at Deepdale since Ryan Lowe’s arrival and therefore a loan move would be mutually beneficial.

Ipswich would have the chance to try before they buy in a sense, with Storey out of contract at the end of the season should Preston not offer him an extension.

Josh Cole

When you consider that Ipswich recently opted to part ways with Toto Nsiala, they may need to bolster their options at centre-back this month.

Keeping this in mind, a move for Storey is surely a no-brainer for the Tractor Boys as the defender could potentially help them reach new heights in League One if he makes the switch to Portman Road.

An imposing figure, Storey has won 4.1 aerial duels per game in the Championship this season whilst he has also made 2.3 interceptions and 1.1 tackles per fixture.

Providing that he is able to replicate, or even exceed these figures at Ipswich, he will become an instant hit with the club’s supporters who will be desperate to see their side achieve a relative amount of success in the coming months.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a good signing.

Storey is someone who could do very well in League One and whilst Ipswich aren’t exactly desperately short on defensive players, Nsiala’s recent departure has possibly opened up a space in the squad.

Even so, with the Tractor Boys the focus this month has to be quality over quantity, with McKenna needing individuals who are going to improve the squad. Storey would do that considering he has a lot of Championship experience in recent years with North End.

The defeat at Bolton on Saturday was a reminder that this Ipswich side still need to improve, and Storey would undoubtedly help them. So, if they can see off the competition for his signature, you’d have to say it would be a coup for all at Portman Road.