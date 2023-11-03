Highlights Leeds United are hopeful that Joe Rodon will be available to play against Leicester City despite suffering a minor injury.

Rodon's partnership with Pascal Struijk has been formidable for Leeds, with them losing only once in the Championship.

Losing Rodon would be a blow for Leeds, as he has been an immense addition to their side and they would love to make his loan deal permanent.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United face Leicester City this Friday in a mouth-watering top of the table Championship clash, with Daniel Farke and co. hopeful that Joe Rodon will be available to play.

Rodon looking a bit uncomfortable after shielding out a pass towards Huddersfield Town's Delano Burgzorg in the second-half and was taken off on 64 minutes for Liam Cooper.

However, speaking immediately after the 4-1 win over their West Yorkshire rivals, Farke was hopeful that the injury wasn't too serious.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of the Leicester game, he provided the following update, he said: "There were a few players with a few concerns, Rodon, [Sam] Byram, [Crysencio] Summerville - I subbed all three of them.

"We had to take care of them yesterday, they were involved in parts of team training but they were able to train today. If there's no reaction they're all available."

In Rodon's 10 Championship starts for Leeds, he has lost just once against Stoke City, having formed a formidable partnership with Pascal Struijk at the heart of Leeds' defence.

The news from Farke is promising, but he must come through training today to be involved against the Foxes at the King Power Stadium this Friday.

How big of a blow would losing Rodon be for Leeds?

FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith believes that the defender being fit would be a huge boost for Leeds for such a vital game on Friday.

He said: "I was concerned about Rodon simply off the basis that it looked like a muscular issue and we have the biggest game of our season so far against Leicester.

"He's been an immense addition to our side and one I'd love to see us make permanent. That's how good he's been, how quickly he's come in and made us all love him.

"However, the way he went down was worrying. I'm glad it seems like it was a swift precautionary move to substitute him as Farke did, not to take any risks.

"In the same way he took [Byram off, the way he also brought Summerville, [Dan] James, and [Georginio] Rutter off to save them for this game against Leicester.

"Maybe it was just some tightness and the medical staff said to him - 'you're not risking it' with such a vital game to come.

"It sounds like positive news so fingers crossed he passes fit for the game."

How good has Rodon been for Leeds?

In his games so far, Rodon has conceded eight goals whilst on the pitch for Leeds. He has received two yellows and been sent off once against Hull City after two bookable offences as well.

The Welsh international centre-back was excellent the last time he played at this level for Swansea City and that earnt him his big-money switch to Tottenham Hotspur.

It's been no great surprise to see him slot in so capably, and he was unfortunate to see red against Hull, too. That hiccup aside, he has been extremely consistent in his performances under Farke.

If Leeds are promoted this season, then the 26-year-old will likely be crucial to that, and that should place him high on Leeds' priorities for the summer window to make the deal permanent, you would imagine.