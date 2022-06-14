“An ideal signing” – Swansea City set sights on Tottenham Hotspur player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City have been credited with an interest in Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrot, as per a report from Football.London.

The report states that the Swans are currently battling it out with Middlesbrough, Preston North End and QPR for the 20-year-old’s temporary services.

Enjoying a productive loan spell with MK Dons last season, Parrott netted eight goals and provided seven assist in 41 league games, playing an integral role in the Buckinghamshire club’s third-placed finish.

According to the report, Tottenham are planning for Parrott’s breakthrough during the 2023/24 campaign, with the upcoming season set to bridge the gap from where he is now to the Spurs first team.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Swansea’s interest in Parrott…

Can you remember how much Swansea City paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 How much did Swansea pay for Michael Obafemi? £7m £400k £900k £1.8m

Toby Wilding

This feels like it could turn out to be a rather important addition for Swansea this summer.

While Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi were both excellent in attack for Russell Martin’s side last season, the Swans don’t really seem to have a great deal of back-up for the duo, who could both attract plenty of interest this summer.

As a result, you get the feeling that Swansea could benefit from some extra depth in their forward line, and Parrott would certainly provide that, off the back of a strong end to the season with MK Dons.

That stint in League One showed his ability to find the net under pressure at Football League level, meaning bringing in the exciting young striker could prove to be an important piece of business for Swansea.

Adam Jones

With Joel Piroe potentially on his way out this summer, bringing in Parrott could be a decent option for the Swans considering he’s already struck up a good relationship with Michael Obafemi from their time together with Ireland.

Ready to make the step up after enduring a fruitful season at MK Dons, this could be a reasonably cheap loan addition that allows them to spend on other targets, so it’s an ideal signing for them to make if they can get it over the line.

Also competing at the right end of the table with Liam Manning’s side last term, he could potentially bring a winning mentality to South Wales and that can only help in their quest to get back to the Premier League.

His arrival may also allow Kyle Joseph to go out and secure regular first-team football for the 2022/23 campaign.

Ned Holmes

From a Swansea perspective this would be a great addition but I’m not sure it works for Spurs.

Russell Martin already has exciting duo Martin Obafemi and Joel Piroe up top.

That would leave Parrott as little more than a back up.

He’s got the technical ability to thrive under Martin but will he get enough minutes? I’m not sure.

Spurs are better sending him elsewhere for me, unless one of Martin or Piroe departs of course.

He would be a fantastic replacement if that happens.