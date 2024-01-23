Highlights Preston North End loanee Liam Millar could be a good replacement for Jack Clarke at Sunderland.

Millar has impressed at Deepdale, scoring three goals and providing five assists in 23 appearances.

Sunderland are bracing themselves for Clarke's eventual departure and believe Millar would be an ideal replacement.

EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes Preston North End loanee Liam Millar could be "an ideal replacement" for Jack Clarke at Sunderland.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the Black Cats have identified Millar as a potential successor to Clarke amid speculation over the winger's future.

Millar came through the Liverpool academy, and after spending time out on loan with Kilmarnock and Charlton Athletic, he made a permanent move to Basel in 2021, but he returned to England this summer, joining the Lilywhites on a temporary basis.

The Canada international has impressed at Deepdale, scoring three goals and providing five assists in 23 appearances in all competitions, but North End do not have the option to sign him permanently in the summer, and he has now emerged on the Black Cats' radar.

Nixon claims that Sunderland "could move for Millar in this window", but they are "more likely to leave it until the end of the season unless a big offer comes for Clarke".

Clarke is attracting significant transfer interest this month after an outstanding season at the Stadium of Light, with the 23-year-old scoring 13 goals and registering two assists in 30 games so far this campaign.

Burnley, West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, Bournemouth, Leicester City, Southampton and Brentford have all been linked with Clarke, but the Black Cats will be reluctant to sell him as they target promotion, and the club are demanding around £18 million for his services, which could prove to be a stumbling block for his suitors.

It has been a tough few weeks for Sunderland, and pressure is already increasing on head coach Michael Beale after the 1-0 home defeat to Hull City on Friday night, but they are still 10th in the table, just three points from the play-off places.

Palmer: Liam Millar could be the perfect Jack Clarke replacement

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Clarke's departure is inevitable in the not-too-distant future, and he believes Millar would be an excellent replacement.

"Amid all the speculation linking Jack Clarke with a move away from the club in January or the summer, Sunderland are reported to be taking an interest in Preston North End's winger Liam Millar," Palmer said.

"Liam, who is on loan at Preston North End from Basel with no option of a permanent move, is having a terrific season and is attracting a lot of attention from tje Championship.

"Liam has bagged three goals and four assists so far this season, and while Preston fans would like to see him sign permanently, their budget may be a problem.

"Basel are in financial trouble, so a significant Sunderland offer would tempt Basel into selling.

"Sunderland are bracing themselves for when, not if, Jack Clarke is sold, and should that happen, they would move swiftly for Millar.

"Given his current form, he would be an ideal replacement and would hit the ground running."

Related Sunderland stance emerges on Birmingham City target Alex Pritchard The Black Cats have taken a strange stance on Pritchard, with his future remaining uncertain.

Liam Millar would be a shrewd addition for Sunderland

While it would be a huge blow for Sunderland to lose Clarke, Millar would be an exciting replacement.

Millar's stats for Preston this season are impressive considering he has mainly played in a left-wing back role, and he would likely be even more of a threat if deployed in a more advanced position.

The 24-year-old is a player with huge potential, underlined by the fact he has featured for Canada at international level, and he would fit seamlessly into the Black Cats side.

There would be question marks over whether Millar could reach Clarke's level, but he would be an excellent option for Sunderland should the winger depart.