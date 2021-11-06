‘An ideal long-term signing’ – Leeds United keeping tabs on EFL forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are facing a very difficult task in the January transfer window in terms of their ability to keep hold of Brennan Johnson as more interest emerges.

Johnson has managed to enjoy a strong start to the season for Forest, which comes after he had been the subject of transfer interest in the summer after his impressive loan spell at Lincoln City in League One.

According to the latest report from Football Insider, Leeds are now interested in making a potential move for Johnson in the January transfer window. That comes after the Whites have sent scouts to watch the attacker in action for Forest recently.

So with Leeds now interested in a winter window move for Johnson, we asked some of our FLW writers whether they feel he would be a good signing for the Whites…

Adam Jones

Brennan Johnson would be a bright signing for Leeds United and someone who would have a chance of getting in their first team with their status as a lower-end Premier League side. However, it does feel like he needs at least one full season in the Championship before making a jump up to the top tier.

He had an extremely bright campaign last term with Lincoln City as their main goal contributor, playing a big part in their journey to the play-off final.

But the gulf between League One and the Premier League is huge and, at 20, he’s at an extremely important moment in his career.

He has the potential to play in the top flight, but for now, he would be best served by developing under Steve Cooper who has worked with some of the country’s finest young talents before in the England setup.

From a Leeds perspective, though, in terms of finances, his value is only likely to increase further as he gets older, and with Forest failing to tie him down to a contract extension this year, January will be the perfect time for the Whites to pounce.

This makes it a gamble worth taking, although they do need to be patient with a player who still has a long way to go.

Marcus Ally

I think they should leave him be a little longer. The interest around Brennan Johnson is very understandable, he looks like a player with a very high ceiling and one that Premier League clubs feel they could develop better than Nottingham Forest.

Whether or not he fits into Marcelo Bielsa’s philosophy remains to be seen and would not be something we could truly give an answer for until we saw it happen. Personally, I think Johnson should at least see out the season with Forest, Steve Cooper has a great record of improving younger players and the 20-year-old would go on to gain valuable experience in the Championship.

Johnson is not ready to slot straight in in the Premier League and therefore, if signed by a top-flight in January, he should be loaned out to somewhere where he will play regularly.

Jordan Rushworth

This would be an ideal long-term signing for Leeds because Johnson is a player that seems to be very naturally suited to the way in which Marcelo Bielsa wants his side to operate in the Premier League.

The attacker has a lot of potential and working under a coach like Bielsa would only be a very positive thing for his long-term development. Then there is the added factor that he get to test himself at the highest level and show what he can do against some of the best teams in the country week in, week out.

Having said that, Leeds have endured a difficult start to their second season back in the Premier League. As a result, they might be in need of signings who can really hit the ground running in January and help them to ease away from any relegation worries.

Johnson is not yet fully ready for the Premier League with him only having just got himself into Forest’s team in the Championship. Therefore, Leeds might be better off waiting to make a move for the attacker until the summer.

There should be no rush from Forest to sell Johnson either. The attacker should only improve working with a manager of Steve Cooper’s quality.