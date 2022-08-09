“An eyebrow-raising transfer rumour” – Manchester United eyeing up move for Watford man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr is being watched by Manchester United in the final few weeks of the summer transfer window, Graeme Bailey has reported.

The 24-year-old, who has two years remaining on his contract with the Hornets, has enjoyed an exciting start to the new season, having grabbed an assist against Sheffield United and scoring a remarkable goal from his own half against West Bromwich Albion.

Sarr was the subject of transfer interest the last time Watford were in the Championship, as in the summer of 2020 he was heavily linked with a switch to then-Premier League champions Liverpool.

A switch failed to materialise though, but two years later, transfer links have started once again.

Would Sarr be a good fit for the Red Devils under new boss Erik ten Hag though? The FLW team have given their thoughts.

ALFIE BURNS

There’s no denying that Sarr is a top talent.

We’ve seen what he can do in the past and his recent goal against West Brom is a sign he’s capable of the truly remarkable.

It’s also worth noting that he can be a little bit complacent in areas, as we saw with his penalty miss in the same game.

That, for me, would be a concern with Man United.

They look a side lacking intensity all over the pitch, but particularly in the final third. Is Sarr really the answer to that?

He’s capable of brilliance, but also capable of not quite being intense enough with his actions. Man United have that problem with a number of players already.

I’m not sure they need one more.

MARCUS ALLY

This is an eyebrow-raising transfer rumour and it is very tough to see where Sarr gets playing time in that United squad.

The Senegal international has shown his true ability in flashes in the Premier League, and if the Red Devils have seen something in him that suggests he could explode with better players around him, this deal could be worth a go.

The 24-year-old has two years left on his contract, and in terms of second tier outgoings will be expensive, but that is pocket change compared to United’s regular transfer business.

Erik ten Hag appears to be receiving a fair amount of control over transfers and if the squad he wants to build to adapt to his style of play involves Ismaila Sarr, then the club should trust his judgment, in terms of squad depth it could be a decent pick-up.

BEN WIGNALL

Manchester United appear to be pretty desperate for a creative centre-forward judging by the links to Marko Arnautovic, but they’ve also been linked to a tricky winger in Antony this summer as well, so there’s clearly a desire for a new winger at Old Trafford.

Whether one is actually needed is very much up for debate, but if Ten Hag decides that a wide player is on the agenda, then they could do a lot worse than Sarr.

10 goals in two Premier League seasons doesn’t seem like a great record, but when in the top flight, Sarr hasn’t exactly been playing in a very creative side.

Surrounded by a better quality of player, Sarr could thrive at Old Trafford, and for a rumoured £25 million fee for a 24-year-old player, it’s reasonable enough.

There’s no doubt that in a year where he has his FIFA World Cup squad place with Senegal to think about, Sarr would be interested in a switch to the Red Devils, and following his electric start to the 2022-23 season, it wouldn’t be a shock to see more teams declare their interest.