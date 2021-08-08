‘An eye-catching deal’ – West Ham join race for EFL attacker amid latest development: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham are facing a very difficult situation over the long-term future of talented attacker Fabio Carvalho this summer as interest emerges in the 18-year-old.

According to The Sun on Sunday (08/08/21, p66) Fulham have been dealt a blow over the attacker who has turned down the offer of a new deal. That means at the moment he is heading into the final year of his current contract at Craven Cottage.

It is believed that West Ham are one of the teams that are now interested in making a move for the attacker before the summer transfer window closes. That comes following his impressive Premier League showings for Fulham during the latter stages of last season.

West Ham are facing competition for Carvalho from Leeds United, Norwich City and Porto and it is going to be interesting to see where the attacker ends up if he is to leave Fulham.

Jacob Potter

This could be another fantastic addition in the long-term for West Ham.

The Hammers have already signed Thierry Nevers who was previously on the books with Reading, and they’d be signing a player with real potential if they struck an agreement to land Carvalho’s signature.

Carvalho has shown promising signs early on in his time with Fulham’s senior side, and I’m not surprised to see that he’s attracting interest from other clubs this summer.

West Ham face a tough battle to land Carvalho’s signature though, with Leeds United also interested in a deal to sign the Fulham youngster.

It’ll be interesting to see which club makes the first move to sign the 18-year-old talent.

Chris Thorpe

He’s a very exciting prospect and I think it’s clear that West Ham are looking to build for the future more with regards to what players they bring in.

Obviously he’s turned down the offer of a new deal at Fulham, so you’d have to assume that the Whites would be willing to cash in.

I reckon the Hammers would look to loan him out initially before then bedding him into the first team as he is still only 18.

He’s certainly the type of player that West Ham need in attacking areas and I think it would be interesting to see if they thrust him into first team action early on.

I think this would be a smart addition for the club to make with the future in mind.

Toby Wilding

I think that this would be a very smart signing for West Ham if they were able to get it done.

Carvalho has already shown for Fulham at the back end of last season that he can make an impact in the Premier League, which could make him a useful option for the Hammers in what will be a busy campaign for them.

Add to that the fact that at 18-years-old, Carvalho is still only at the very start of his career, and there is plenty of time for him to dramatically improve even further, meaning that he could become an asset for the Hammers for many years to come.

The level of interest there is in Carvalho will also make this something of an eye-catching deal for West Ham it what has been a frustrating transfer window for the club so far, meaning this certainly seems to be one that should be well worth looking into for those in charge at The London Stadium.