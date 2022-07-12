“An eye-catching addition” – Birmingham City eyeing move for 53-cap international: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Aaron Mooy has emerged as a surprise transfer target for Birmingham City this summer.

That’s according to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, who claims that the Blues are one of several Championship clubs eyeing a move for the Australian international.

The 31-year-old has been playing his football in China for Shanghai Port of late, but is set to leave and return to England on a free transfer, per McGrath.

Mooy previously starred in the Championship for Huddersfield Town and racked up 96 Premier League appearances for the Terriers and Brighton and Hove Albion.

With the above in mind, we asked three of our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on Mooy being linked with a move to St. Andrews.

Adam Jones

Available as a free agent, this is a signing they could potentially get over the line.

However, with the likes of Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough also interested, it would be difficult to see John Eustace’s side winning this race unless the Australian prioritises game time over anything else.

It does feel as though they would benefit from having another experienced midfield who could help the likes of Jordan James and Jobe Bellingham, especially following Ivan Sunjic’s departure.

It may take him a little time to adapt after spending a couple of years away from the English game, but at 31, he should have at least a couple of years to give to Birmingham.

At Huddersfield, he showed he could be a useful asset going forward so this could be a good addition if they can get it over the line.

Declan Harte

Mooy has proven Championship experience having performed quite well as part of Huddersfield Town’s promotion campaign under David Wagner.

The Australian could bring a level of creativity that is needed at Birmingham and would be a good signing for the squad.

His time away from football in Europe may be a concern, with the standard of the Chinese Super League not comparable to English football.

But that could also mean he is raring to go in order to play in a more competitive division with fresh legs.

As long as this is a well financed deal, then this could be a really positive move for Birmingham if they can pull it off.

Marcus Ally

This would definitely be an eye-catching addition for the Blues.

Mooy was an asset in the Premier League for Brighton and Hove Albion before sealing a move to China, and the 53-time Australia international will be hoping to impress ahead of the World Cup.

It seems like a long-shot for the Blues to be able to offer Mooy the kind of wages it will take to lure him in, but if they pull it off this would be an outstanding coup.

The Blues are up against it in their bid to stay up in the Championship as it stands, so adding an attack-minded midfielder, still only 31, who has proven their worth in the top-flight in the not too distant past would be an inspired signing.