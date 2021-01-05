‘An extremely difficult one’ – Nottingham Forest player exit could spark transfer flame again in winger: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are set to make a decision on Anthony Knockaert’s future with the club in the January transfer window according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Knockaert signed on loan with the Reds during the summer transfer window from Fulham, and has gone on to make 19 appearances for the Championship side.

He has chipped in with one goal and three assists in all competitions this term, even though Nottingham Forest have struggled in this year’s campaign.

The Reds are currently sat 19th in the second-tier standings, and are just three points clear of the relegation zone heading into the second-half of the season.

One player that the club have previously been interested in signing is Kamil Grosicki, who is currently struggling for regular game time with West Brom this term.

It is claimed by Birmingham Live that Forest could reignite their interest in signing the former Hull City winger, with Sam Allardyce reportedly being willing to sanction his departure in the January transfer window.

But should Forest look at terminating Knockaert’s loan spell and reignite their interest in signing Kamil Grosicki?

We discuss….

Chris Thorpe:

I’m not sure on this one as I believe Knockaert is still capable of proving himself at the City Ground this term.

It’s never easy to move to a new club, let alone a club with the high expectations of Forest and for that reason patience should be had for the Frenchman.

The club’s interest in Grosicki is well publicised however I do not feel he would be an upgrade on Knockaert as both players are similar in style and ability.

I would stick with what they have for now but I do believe Grosicki would add some extra quality, but it shouldn’t be a move that is conducted at the expense of the Frenchman.

George Dagless:

I’d say try have both.

Forest have a lot of good attacking players and Chris Hughton still needs to find a formula for them all but I think he’s gradually getting there.

Knockaert hasn’t been at the level Forest fans would have hoped but I think under Hughton we could still see him pick up in the second half of the season.

I think Grosicki would be a hit too, though, and so if they can work something to have the pair then that might be beneficial.

Jake Sanders:

This is an extremely difficult one.

Whilst Knockaert has proved himself time and time again at this level, it simply isn’t happening for the Frenchman at present.

One goal and one assist simply aren’t good enough statistics for a player of his quality – especially for a side fighting relegation.

However, Knockaert’s best season in the Championship came under the guidance of Chris Hughton at Brighton, and for that reason, I believe that Forest should stick with him.

Meanwhile, it would be a huge ask for Grosicki, a player that’s featured just twice this season, to come in and adapt to the pace and anxiety of a relegation battle.