“An experiment you’d like to see” – New face in frame as Rotherham search for Paul Warne replacement: The verdict

Sutton United boss Matt Gray has been linked with the vacant manager job at Rotherham United.

That’s according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, who reported last night that Gray is one of the candidates as the Millers search for a replacement for Paul Warne.

But would he be a good appointment? And is he ready for the step up from League Two to the Championship?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Alfie Burns

Rotherham are making the decision looking through the EFL for Paul Warne’s successor rather than going for a higher profile of name.

In terms of Gray, he’s another interesting option as well.

He’s worked wonders with Sutton, getting them up into the EFL and then onto the cusp of the play-offs last season.

Naturally, there will be people saying it’s too quick for him to step up into the Championship, but I don’t think that’s the case. This is Rotherham, not Watford, he would be given time to get things right.

I actually feel like now is the right time for Rotherham to take a risk. They’ve had a good start, lost Warne and expectations have fallen slightly in what they might achieve. Why not bring someone like Gray in with nothing to lose and everything to gain?

He’s unproven at the level in the Championship but has made such an impressive impact in the lower leagues.

It’s an experiment you’d like to see, with the timing just right.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This is an interesting one.

Gray would certainly make sense given that it does sound like Rotherham are on the lookout for an up-and-coming manager rather than a very experienced one that has been around the block.

Gray has done excellently at Sutton United, guiding them to promotion into the EFL and then earning an extremely respectable eighth place finish in League Two last term.

Having only managed one full season in the EFL his appointment could be viewed as a gamble, but given how well he handled the step up from the conference to League Two, Gray has shown an ability to continue to perform as a manager despite a jump up in levels.

A big one is required if he got the Rotherham job, but perhaps he is capable of it.

Ned Holmes

I am a huge advocate for Championship clubs looking to raid League One and League Two for exciting young coaches and going for Matt Gray at Sutton United would be just that.

There’s certainly an element of risk to it but we always knew that Rotherham might have to be creative as they searched for a Paul Warne replacement given their budget.

I’m not sure Gray gives the Millers the best chance of staying up this season but as a long-term appointment it could really pay dividends.

In that sense, they need to weigh up exactly what they’re looking for right now.

The pursuit of Cambridge United’s Mark Bonner suggested they want a long-term appointment and Gray could be that.