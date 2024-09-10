This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Norwich City would have hoped for a better start to their Championship campaign.

The Johannes Hoff Thorup era has been challenging for Norwich in the opening weeks of the season. Firstly, they were forced to deal with some huge departures, as the likes of Gabriel Sara, Adam Idah and Jonathan Rowe all left in the summer.

All three players enjoyed a fantastic 2023/24 season, but will no longer be a part of the furniture at Carrow Road. As a result, Norwich have had a rather slow start to their season, as they sit 13th in the table after their first four games.

The side have won one game, drawn two and lost 2-0 to newly-promoted Oxford United, leaving them with five points from a possible 12.

Norwich signed a number of exciting players this summer, with Ante Crnac arriving from Poland, and Kaide Gordon signing on loan from Liverpool, but these players will need time to gel.

Norwich City's summer signings Player Signed From Jose Cordoba Levski Sofia Ben Chrisene Aston Villa Callum Doyle (Loan) Man City Amankwah Forson RB Salzburg Ante Crnac Rakow Czestochowa Oscar Schwartau Brondby Anis Ben Slimane (Loan) Sheffield United Kaide Gordon (Loan) Liverpool

One position that still potentially needs reinforcing at Norwich is the goalkeeper, but with the transfer window closed, that task is made a little harder.

Norwich City fan identifies two free agent goalkeepers

Although Norwich can not sign players from other clubs, the free agent market is available if they wish to continue strengthening their squad.

FLW's Norwich City fan pundit, Zeke Downes, said that he would like the Canaries to use the free agent market to strengthen one position in particular.

"One player that I wouldn't mind Norwich signing as a free transfer would be a goalkeeper. Looking at George Long in pre-season and in the cup, and also last season, he's not exactly a very good number two keeper in my mind."

"He makes a lot of errors. He's definitely cost us a couple of goals, so I would be looking at the free agent keepers."

"There's Wayne Hennessey, a bit old, a bit experienced, or even Darren Randolph. They're probably not the age profile that we would be looking at, but an experienced number two who would want to push [Angus] Gunn aswell would be a really good thing."

"I don't think you want Angus Gunn to get too comfortable being number one and not having anyone push him, so yeah, maybe Hennessey or Randolph."

Hennessey and Randolph would be solid additions for Norwich

The Canaries still have room in their squad for two more players, as Championship clubs are allowed a 25-man squad, and Norwich have registered 23 senior players.

One of those spots should certainly go to a goalkeeper that can challenge Angus Gunn and potentially get the best out of him. Both Wayne Hennessey and Darren Randolph would be sensible options, as they have experience in abundance and would be good for the dressing room.

They were most recently at Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth respectively and have spent long periods of time in the Premier League.

While Angus Gunn is a decent number one, he needs a strong number two to really give him some competition between the sticks. Hennessey and Randolph could both provide that, as despite their age, they would certainly be reliable in the Championship and would be a good asset for young manager, Hoff Thorup.