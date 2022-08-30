“An experienced and steady pair of hands” – Sunderland lining up 58-year-old as next manager: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After Stoke City confirmed the appointment of Alex Neil over the weekend, Sunderland are left looking for a new manager just six league matches into this season.

A report from The Telegraph has suggested that the man they are lining up for the job is former Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray.

As per their report, the club have moved quickly to replace O’Neill and it is expected that Mowbray will be in the dugout when Sunderland welcome Rotherham to the Stadium of Light on Wednesday night.

Mowbray is vastly experienced in the EFL having managed the likes of West Brom, Middlesbrough, Coventry City and Blackburn, and also managed Hibernian and Celtic in Scotland previously.

With the above in mind, here, our FLW writers offer their verdict on the 58-year-old’s potential appointment as Sunderland boss.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think this would be a sensible appointment for Sunderland to make.

Whilst Mowbray may not be the most exciting name out there, he would certainly offer an experienced and steady pair of hands, which is perhaps what Sunderland do need at present.

After fighting so hard to get out of League One, the last thing the club want is to go back there, so a season or two of solidifying their Championship status wouldn’t go amiss.

You’d definitely back them to do that under Mowbray, who has shown previously that he is capable of taking a side from League One all the way to play-off contenders.

Charlie Gregory

As the next appointment for Sunderland, there are a few question marks over Tony Mowbray for me.

He worked wonders at Blackburn in terms of leaving them in a much better position than when he joined but he isn’t the kind of appointment that would get the pulses racing exactly. He knows how to get results from a side and knows the kind of players needed to succeed but how will he get the side playing?

In terms of his experience in the division, there aren’t many better for the Black Cats to turn to. My thinking though is whether there will be a completely different style of football to what Neil had – and maybe that will backfire.

Mowbray has the capacity to be a solid appointment though – but it’s just whether he can get them playing the way Neil did.

Declan Harte

Mowbray had an ultimately successful stint with Blackburn Rovers and re-established the club near the top of the Championship table.

He could be a safe pair of steady hands at Sunderland to keep the ship afloat during a sudden change in direction for the club following Neil’s departure.

The 58-year old has a proven track record and has plenty of experience of the second division.

The current squad also fits closely to the style of play that his Rovers team deployed in recent seasons so it could be a natural fit into the role.

It wouldn’t be the most exciting appointment, but Mowbray could be just what the club needs at this time.