“An exciting technician” – Leeds United once again mentioned alongside Coventry City player: The verdict

With the transfer window not even open yet, rumours are beginning to swirl.

One player that has been consistently linked with a move away from his current club is Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer.

Hamer has been linked with a whole host of clubs this summer, but one name that will not go away is Leeds United.

The Whites have once again been name-dropped in a recent piece by CoventryLive, who named them among the teams linked with the midfielder amid recent Brighton interest.

With that in mind, we asked our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on the consistent links between Hamer and Leeds, and whether or not he would start at Elland Road.

Billy Mulley

Gus Hamer has a lot of desirable traits that would justify a move to the Premier League, with the impressive midfielder enjoying another campaign with the Sky Blues.

Emerging as part of an integral trio that Coventry would like to keep hold of, alongside Viktor Gyokeres and Callum O’Hare, so it is likely that Hamer would not come cheap if Leeds were to strengthen their interest.

An exciting technician, with the grit and desire off the ball that equally impresses, Hamer would fit in within a passionate club like Leeds.

He is also extremely intelligent with his passing and his positioning, which helps his Coventry side progress up the pitch and pose an attacking threat.

Hamer is one of many Championship players this season who has the ability and the necessary attributes to justify a move to the top flight.

Charlie Gregory

Gus Hamer has been excellent in midfield for Coventry since his move and there is every chance he could be even better a division higher if given the chance.

A move to Leeds could be hugely beneficial to both parties. The player himself has never graced the Premier League and a team like Leeds will allow him to play his regular game, on a regular basis, in the top flight.

As for Leeds, they can’t be near the drop zone again. They need to push back up the division and adding talent like Hamer can certainly help them to do that.

The midfielder is exactly the kind of player they should be gunning for and if they can land him, there will no doubt be plenty of happy faces at Elland Road.

George Dagless

He’s a player I really like and I am not surprised to see him being linked with a move to the Premier League once again.

I think he is more than good enough to be challenging for a spot in a top-flight side and I think he would give Leeds some extra quality and depth in their midfield.

He is a player that I can only see getting better, too, and so hopefully we’ll see lots of development from him if he did move to Leeds United.

On the face of it, I think he’d be a fine signing if he joined.