Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Middlesbrough

‘An exciting signing’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react as club complete transfer deal

Published

10 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough have confirmed the signing of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing on a free transfer.

With only an hour to go until the transfer window closes, Neil Warnock has added the winger to his squad, with Neeskens Kebano also emerging as a late target.

Mendez-Laing is no stranger to Warnock having thrived under the experienced boss at Cardiff. The 28-year-old scored 14 goals in 92 games during his time in South Wales.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Middlesbrough players ever score a goal at the Riverside Stadium?

freshpress-quiz id=”436839″]

But Mendez-Laing – scored three goals and registered four assists in 27 Championship outings for the Bluebirds last season – has been without a club since September.

Cardiff terminated the player’s deal due to a “serious breach of contract”, with those reasons still unknown.

Nevertheless, the winger will be looking for a fresh start on Teesside, with Boro now confirming the arrival of the 28-year-old on a free transfer, penning a deal until the end of the season.

Here, we take a look at fans’ reactions to this latest arrival at the Riverside, on what could be a busy night for Warnock…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘An exciting signing’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react as club complete transfer deal

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: