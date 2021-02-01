‘An exciting signing’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react as club complete transfer deal

Middlesbrough have confirmed the signing of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing on a free transfer.

With only an hour to go until the transfer window closes, Neil Warnock has added the winger to his squad, with Neeskens Kebano also emerging as a late target.

Mendez-Laing is no stranger to Warnock having thrived under the experienced boss at Cardiff. The 28-year-old scored 14 goals in 92 games during his time in South Wales.

But Mendez-Laing – scored three goals and registered four assists in 27 Championship outings for the Bluebirds last season – has been without a club since September.

Cardiff terminated the player’s deal due to a “serious breach of contract”, with those reasons still unknown.

Nevertheless, the winger will be looking for a fresh start on Teesside, with Boro now confirming the arrival of the 28-year-old on a free transfer, penning a deal until the end of the season.

Here, we take a look at fans’ reactions to this latest arrival at the Riverside, on what could be a busy night for Warnock…

Mendez-Laing on the right, Bolasie on the left 😍 — Noah 🗿 (@NoahRobson13) February 1, 2021

Makes you wonder why other teams didn't go in for this earlier — Callum Burgess (@CallumB25918414) February 1, 2021

20 minutes left now lads, announce Kebano — BreakingBoro (@BoroBreaking) February 1, 2021

A contract till the end of the season I wouldn’t of bothered — matthew mcclelland (@matthew130499) February 1, 2021

Omg two wingers with pace — BreakingBoro (@BoroBreaking) February 1, 2021

UTFB! WE NEED 1 MORE!! — John (@Jonny54157052) February 1, 2021

Yes boys — Lewis Kirton (@LewisKirton7) February 1, 2021

hahahaha up the boro — Liam 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@liamvickers7) February 1, 2021

If someone had said we’d sign Bolasie and Mendez Laing in this window. I’d have legit laughed in their face — Rory McCabe (@RoryMcCabe4) February 1, 2021

Kebano, Bolasie and Mendez-Laing as a front 3 🔥 pic.twitter.com/psh1XGDW4E — Sam Fletcher (@sjhfletch) February 1, 2021

An exciting signing who like Yannick knows exactly what the gaffer will be expecting from him, great bit of business 👏 Mendez-Laing and Bolasie on the flanks with Fletcher through the middle 😍#Boro #UTB https://t.co/rrIraz5U4D — Tom McGarry ® (@tom_mcgarry17) February 1, 2021