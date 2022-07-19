“An exciting prospect” – Derby to rival Sheffield Wednesday for pacey attacker: Opinion

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are set to rival Sheffield Wednesday for Nice winger Deji Sotona, according to Football Insider.

The two League One clubs are said to be plotting loan moves for the pacey 19-year-old though with one year left on his deal you wonder whether a permanent deal could be possible as well.

But would he be a good signing for the Rams? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Declan Harte

At this stage, Derby do still need to simply fill out their squad for this season so any signings will be a positive sign.

But Sotona would be a promising addition to Liam Rosenior’s side.

The Irishman earned a spot in the Manchester United academy at a young age before moving to French side Nice.

Given the older names set to play up front for the Rams, having a younger name coming through to learn from David McGoldrick and co. would be a good idea.

There are no guarantees this will work out, but it certainly looks like an exciting prospect for both parties.

Ned Holmes

This could be a smart addition from Derby County.

They’ve already added some seasoned and proven attacking players since David Clowes’ takeover so Deji Sotona represents a different sort of target.

He’ll add some well-needed pace to Liam Rosenior’s squad and could be something of a game-changer from the bench.

Sotona has fantastic pedigree and will likely be desperate to prove himself at senior level in what would be his first move at the level.

It’s by no means a guaranteed success but it could be one that pays off and offers Rosenior something different.

Adam Jones

Derby are in a situation where they need to sign players for their academy and the first team after seeing both decimated by their fall into administration.

This is why this would be a good addition, even if he’s only one for the future with Luke Plange needing to be replaced.

James Collins and David McGoldrick may be good additions for the first team – but along with Jack Stretton – they need other forwards who could play a long-term role at Pride Park.

Spending time at the likes of Manchester United, Nice and Brentford, the Irishman has certainly been in good hands in recent years and could potentially be a hit at Pride Park if he can settle in quickly.

The Rams have been good at recruiting young players in recent years with the likes of Plange and Malcolm Ebiowei arriving from Arsenal and Rangers, so you would back their judgement with Sotona too.