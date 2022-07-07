“An exciting proposition” – West Brom linked with eight-figure transfer bid for attacker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion have reportedly launched a bit for Sao Paulo attacking midfielder Gabriel Sara.

According to Ge Globo, the Baggies face competition from Championship rivals Norwich City for the 23-year-old, with a potential fee of £10.6 million touted.

But would that be a good signing for Albion? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Carla Devine

This would be a good signing I think given how highly rated the 23-year-old is and the fact he has already made a fair amount of appearances at his age racking up over 100 so far.

Sara has proven to be a versatile playing through his attacking capabilities and can add to his side’s effort in a number of different ways making him a useful signing.

Furthermore, with the Baggies keen to push for promotion next season, this could really help to strengthen their side and assist them in their aims.

However, you do have to question if it’s a signing they need as an attacking midfielder isn’t the position where West Brom are currently lacking. On top of this, with a heavy price tag thought to be on the player, you have to question if it’s a signing the club need or one they want.

Declan Harte

This would certainly be an exciting proposition for the Baggies if they could get this deal over the line.

Recent injuries will be a slight concern, but if he can arrive in a good bill of clean health then he could have a big impact on Steve Bruce’s side.

The midfielder would bring a versatility and flair to the team that could be quite exciting if he can transition smoothly into English football.

However, there is always a risk that he could struggle with adaptation, which makes this a tricky signing to judge.

But the potential is certainly there for this to be quite an entertaining addition to the squad, should they beat Norwich to the punch of signing the 23-year-old.

Billy Mulley

He would be arriving as somewhat of an unknown entity, however, he has accumulated lots of senior team experience at the young age of 23.

The Baggies do have strong options in the middle of the park, and whilst Steve Bruce will be looking to bolster competition levels all over the park, the midfield does not seem, to me at least, like a priority area.

Possessing the tenacity of Jayson Molumby, creativity and vision of Alex Mowatt, leadership and intelligence of Jake Livermore, and the attacking quality of John Swift, it is hard to determine whether Gabriel Sara would be able to come in and see regular minutes.

An undoubted talent, who could thrive in the Championship, I am just unsure that West Brom would be the best destination.