‘An exciting piece of business’ – Sheffield United set sights on in-demand EFL man: The verdict

Sheffield United are reportedly interested in signing QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, according to The Sun.

Dieng has been with QPR since 2016, and has gone on to make 44 first-team appearances for the Rs, and it appears as though his strong showings for Mark Warburton’s side last term didn’t go unnoticed.

The 26-year-old made 43 appearances last season for QPR, and kept 11 clean sheets as they finished ninth in the second-tier standings.

Dieng had previously been a transfer target for West Ham United, but Sheffield United are the latest club to express their interest in signing the shot-stopper, with Aaron Ramsdale looking as though he could be heading to Arsenal this summer.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side will be targeting promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking this season, after being relegated from the top-flight last term.

Toby Wilding:

I do think this would be an outstanding signing for Sheffield United if they were to get it done.

If Aaron Ramsdale is to leave Bramall Lane this summer, then the Blades will simply have to replace him if they are to have a chance of competing for promotion in the Championship.

Should that happen, then they would struggle to do much better than Dieng, who has proven time and again over the past season or so that he is one of the most reliable goalkeepers at this level with his performances for QPR.

That would make him the perfect candidate to fill any vacant role between the posts at Bramall Lane, and this would be a big statement of intent from Sheffield United were they to get it done, considering the level of interest there has been in Dieng in the past, meaning completing this deal could provide a big lift around Bramall Lane.

With that in mind, I do think that this is one that is well worth keeping open as an option in case Ramsdale does move on in the next few weeks.

Ben Wignall:

I couldn’t think of many better Aaron Ramsdale replacements than Dieng, who had a really impressive season for QPR after initially not being their number one at the start of the campaign.

Dieng has been lurking in the shadows for a while now, with the 26-year-old being at QPR since 2016 but had to wait four years to make his debut.

It left fans wondering why he hadn’t been given a chance earlier after some of his performances last season, which saw him linked with Premier League sides and he could probably play at that level.

Sheffield United though will have money should Ramsdale move on, although that’s not really a certainty at this point and they will only be eyeing up a swoop for the Senegal international if a sale happens.

If it does, then Dieng would definitely be an exciting piece of business and he is someone who could stay in-between the sticks at Bramall Lane for the next five years and provide some continuity.

Chris Gallagher:

This would be a very good signing if Ramsdale goes.

Losing the keeper would be a blow and Jokanovic would want a good replacement, so Dieng would fit the bill. Anyone who has seen him play for QPR will recognise that he is a talented stopper at this level. As well as boasting good shot-stopping skills, he is also capable with the ball at his feet, so he would suit the demands that the new boss has from his team.

If the Blades sell Ramsdale for a fee in excess of £30m and bring in Dieng for £6m it would be fantastic business by the club and they would still have a top keeper to help their promotion push.

So, if Ramsdale does depart, this would be a no-brainer and the R’s man should be one of their priorities.