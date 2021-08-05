‘An exciting option’ – Norwich City offer striker to Blackburn Rovers in potential Armstrong swap deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City have included Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah as part of a £15m swap deal between Blackburn Rovers and the Canaries in their pursuit of 28-goal forward Adam Armstrong, according to The Sun.

After 24-year-old Armstrong scored 28 league goals last season, which were vital in keeping the Lancashire side away from the relegation zone, Tony Mowbray’s side are reluctant to lose the forward this summer.

But with their talisman having just one year left on his contract and being subject of strong interest from Premier League quartet Norwich, Southampton, Crystal Palace and Watford this summer, a move to the top flight now looks inevitable.

Although the latter recently pulled out of the race in a bid to sign the 24-year-old, a recent £15m bid from Daniel Farke’s side has now been launched with the inclusion of Idah in the deal.

And though Blackburn are said to prefer a cash-only deal for their prized asset instead of a swap deal, as Watford found out when Andre Gray was being touted as a potential makeweight in a deal last month, the offer of the Republic of Ireland international may be too tempting for Rovers to turn down with the clock ticking down until deadline day.

Idah has won seven caps for his national side over the past year and could now receive a full opportunity to make his mark in the second tier.

With this potential move for the 20-year-old in the pipeline, we asked three of our Football League World writers what they think about this potential deal. Let’s take a look at what they’ve had to say.

George Dagless

It’s not the worst offer in the world, to be fair.

I think Idah could have a really bright career but he’s at a stage now where he needs to be playing regularly to start learning things and progressing as a footballer and you have to say it would be hard for him to force his way in at Norwich this season with them back in the Premier League.

Blackburn need forward additions even if Armstrong ended up staying so I think getting Idah in at least as a replacement for him would be a good start for Rovers, who have had a quiet window.

Idah needs an opportunity to really start showcasing what he can do regularly and there seems a ready-made opening for him at Ewood Park if Armstrong goes the other way.

Billy Mulley

Adam Idah would offer a partial solution, but the void Adam Armstrong leaves, if he departs, is a massive one. The 24-year-old scored 29 goals in a team that would have seriously struggled without his clinical finishing and clever attacking play.

Idah is a forward with tremendous potential and is a player that can certainly cut it at Championship level and beyond, but I am not entirely sure that he would fit how Blackburn operate. Yes, Idah is quick and can break the lines, but his physical presence means that he prefers to hold up the play and bring others in.

Blackburn would need a forward who plays similarly to Armstrong. A player who the midfield knows will be on their way as they turn. However, if Armstrong does depart, Mowbray might have to rethink tactics and that is where the addition of Idah might prove beneficial.

Idah is still 20 years old too and has plenty of years to improve and adapt to the demands of whichever club he is at. He would be an exciting option, but he is not the full answer to the problem.

Jordan Rushworth

Out of all of the options that Blackburn Rovers have had this summer in terms of potential swap deals for Adam Armstrong, Adam Idah is by far the most appealing and this is an offer that they should be giving some serious consideration to.

Considering Armstrong’s contractual situation at Ewood Park, it is going to be very difficult for them to turn down all offers that are coming in for him as we head towards the last few weeks of the transfer window.

Therefore, Blackburn are likely at some point to have to start looking at potential replacements for their star forward.

Given that time is running out to replace Armstrong in the transfer market, the chance to bring in a ready-made replacement in the shape of Idah has to be a good option for them.

The 20-year-old represents a player with a lot of potential to be developed and he is someone that is also a quality Championship player with a promotion on his CV already.

Idah could flourish in Tony Mowbray’s system and he is someone that should only increase in value in the market if he can go on to fulfil the potential he has shown at Norwich City.

Therefore, this is someone not being signed as a temporary fix or stop-gap following the sale of Armstrong, but someone who they can put time into developing over the coming years. At this stage, Blackburn could do a lot worse than accepting Norwich’s offer here.