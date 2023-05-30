This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Championship bound Leeds United are interested in signing former QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, according to A Spor.

The 25-year-old is currently on the books of Turkish giants Fenerbahçe but has previous in England having played for QPR and Blackpool.

Since joining Fenerbahçe from QPR in 2021, the winger has been a prominent figure, and it seems his performances for the club have caught the attention of not only Leeds, but Premier League side AFC Bournemouth as well.

As we wait to see how this story develops for Leeds, we have asked the FLW writers for their thoughts on this news and in their opinion whether they think this would be a good signing.

Would Bright Osayi-Samuel be a good signing for Leeds United?

Ned Holmes

I really like this signing for Leeds United.

You'd imagine they'll lose a number of their attackers this summer, including Jack Harrison, so reinforcements will be needed.

Bright Osayi-Samuel was among the most exciting wingers in the Championship during his time with QPR and is a proven quantity in the second tier.

The 25-year-old is just the sort of signing the Whites should be making as they prepare for a promotion push next season.

Things haven't really worked out for Osayi-Samuel at Fenerbahce and Leeds can capitalise.

Brett Worthington

This could be an exciting addition.

Leeds will expect many of their big-name players to leave Elland Road this summer, with many of them being their attacking players.

So, the club will be looking to replace them, and considering he has previous experience in the league and did well in the Championship, Osayi-Samuel could be a smart addition.

He showed during his time at QPR and Blackpool that he is very capable at this level and was probably one of the most exciting and dangerous wingers in the division at the time. So, if Leeds manage to get this deal over the line and Osayi-Samuel continues from where he left off, it could be a signing that gets many Leeds fans excited.

James Reeves

Osayi-Samuel would be a risky signing for Leeds.

While he has impressed with his performances for Fenerbahce in Turkey this season, he has only registered one assist in 36 appearances in all competitions which is a poor return.

The 25-year-old was a solid performer at Championship level during his time at QPR, but there would be question marks over whether he would provide the quality the Whites would need as they aim for promotion.

Leeds already have some exciting attacking options such as Jack Harrison, Crysencio Summerville and Luis Sinisterra and while they may be unable to keep hold of their prized assets, Osayi-Samuel would not necessarily be an upgrade.

For the reported fee it would take to sign Osayi-Samuel, the Whites should consider alternative options.